TKSS Updates: Sumona Chakravarti Not being part of the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show post getting viral | Sumona Chakraborty will not be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show this time? did this post

New Delhi: Actress Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a long time. Although all the actors of this show are popular among the people, but the place of Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Kapil’s wife in the show, has remained untouched since the beginning of the show. The actors kept coming and going but no one could shake Sumona’s character. But it is likely that this time you will not see Sumona in the show.

Sumona was missing in the promo video

In fact, before the start of the show, when all the actors of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ appeared together, they spotted from the fans that Sumona was not seen in it. After this, Sumona was also missing in the teaser video. In such a situation, speculations were being made that perhaps Sumona would not be a part of the show this time. Fans were speculating about this that Sumona had written something on social media, after which people have become more confused.

Sumona has written this thing in Insta Story

Sumona wrote in her Insta story, quoting Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need, ‘If you don’t give it the right opportunity, you will never know if something is made for you or not. Be it a relationship, a new job, a new city or a new experience, throw yourself completely into it and don’t look back.

Confused fans after seeing the post

‘If things don’t go well, it’s not made for you and you’ll leave without any remorse knowing that you gave your 100 percent to it. You can always do just that. Leaving something in such a situation when you knew you could have put more effort into it is a scary feeling. Every user is seeing this post of Sumona in his own way.

