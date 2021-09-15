TMC MP Arpita Ghosh’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha also came as a shock to the party workers

Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, which has been accepted by President M Venkaiah Naidu. This information was given in the notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday. Ghosh’s resignation has come as a shock to other members of his own party. “Arpita Ghosh, an elected member of the Rajya Sabha (Rajya Sabha) representing the state of West Bengal, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat and her resignation has been accepted by the President on September 15, 2021,” the notification said. Ghosh was among the suspended members due to the riots in the Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session. The MP and Marshall were reportedly injured during the scuffle. According to sources, TMC was upset over Ghosh’s performance and the high command has asked him to resign. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020. After his defeat from Balurghat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was sent to the upper house by the TMC.