TMC MP’s challenge to Amit Shah, said – I will shave my head if shah comes to Parliament

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has openly challenged Home Minister Amit Shah that I will shave my head if he comes to Parliament. However, this thing is being taken as a taunt along with the threat, because the government seems to be avoiding the issues of farmers with Pegasus. In all these matters, only the Home Minister is being blamed.

According to the report of a TV channel – Derek was asked that you do not think that the opposition should try to surround the center on real issues, then he said that the stand of the opposition is very clear. 15-16 parties want to discuss with the government in Parliament. They feel that issues like economy, jobs and national security should be discussed along with agricultural laws. Agricultural laws need to be repealed.

We liked the idea of ​​cycle rally, says TMC MP. 15-16 parties took part in it. In fact, he said this on the question in which he was asked whether his party was ready to go to the agenda of the Congress. He said that we did this on July 19 as well but there was no discussion. He had a question from the channel that why are they asking us.

He said that this question should be asked to the government. You ask Modi-Shah whether they have done anything on economy, job and border dispute. Derek told why he won in Bengal. He said that Mamta Banerjee had exposed the tourist gang by putting forward a track record of 10 years. Modi-Shah had done nothing to the country in seven years.

He said that he is putting the missing persons notice. He said that if we are a responsible opposition, then it is right to put notices of missing people. According to the MP – he did not see PM Modi and Shah coming to Parliament. If he comes to Parliament and gives a statement in the rape case of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi, then he will shave his head.





