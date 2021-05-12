TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021Notification, TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021 PDF, TMC Nurse Recruitment 2021,





Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited on-line functions for the posts of Nurse, Assistant Medical Social Employee, Assistant Buy & Shops Officer and different. These posts can be found for Homi Bhabha Most cancers Hospital & Analysis Centre, Muzaffarpur, Bihar. and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or earlier than 16 Might 2021.

Candidates holding the requisite academic qualification together with Fundamental or Put up Fundamental B.sc.(Nursing)/Put up Graduate Diploma/Graduate/H.S.C with extra eligibility can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Notification Particulars for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/18

Date: 12.05.2021

Essential Date for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility:16 Might 2021

Emptiness Particulars for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Nurse-04

Assistant Medical Social Employee-01

Assistant Buy & Shops Officer-01

Clerk-01

Eligibility Standards for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Nurse-Fundamental or Put up Fundamental B.sc.(Nursing) acknowledged by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council with 2 years Scientific expertise in minimal 50 bedded hospital. Candidates must be eligible to register With Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis vaccination must be accomplished. Recent B.sc. (Nursing)/ M.sc. (Nursing) candidates can also apply.

Assistant Medical Social Employee-Put up graduate diploma in Social Science (MSW) from a acknowledged college with minimal one 12 months expertise (after MSW) ideally within the area of Medical Social work

Assistant Buy & Shops Officer-Graduate in any self-discipline with a Put up Graduate Diploma /Diploma in Materials Administration from a reputed Establishment. The candidate ought to have 3 years’ expertise in supervisory capability in a Buy & Shops Unit of Institute.

Clerk-H.S.C. plus pc course of minimal 3 months length. Desire might be given to graduates. Candidates ought to have minimal 01-year clerical work expertise.

Consolidated Wage (Rs) for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Nurse-Rs. 23,000 /- (Rupees twenty-three thousand)

Assistant Medical Social Employee-Rs. 20,202/- (Rupees twenty thousand 200 and two)

Assistant Buy & Shops Officer-Rs. 22,000/-(Rupees twenty two thousand)

Rs 15,678/-(Rupees Fifteen thousand 600 and seventy-Eight)

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The way to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply for the publish by clicking on the hyperlink given on the official notification which might be legitimate until 11.59 PM on 16.05.2021. Test the notification hyperlink for particulars on this regards.