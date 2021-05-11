TMC Recruitment 2021 for 31 Faculty Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here





Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited purposes for the recruitment to the 31 Faculty full time positions in numerous departments. and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or earlier than 28 Could 2021.

Candidates having sure academic qualification together with M.D. / D.N.B./M.Ch./M.S. /D.M. with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Notification Particulars:

Advt.No.TMC/AD-54/2021

07.05.2021



Vital Date:

Final Date for Submission of Utility:28 Could 2021

Emptiness Particulars:

Professor (Surgical Oncology)-02

Professor (Radiation Oncology)-02

Professor (Anesthesiology)-02

Professor (Medical Oncology)-02

Professor (Pathology)-02

Professor (Dental and Prosthetics Surgical procedure)-02

Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology)-02

Assistant Professor (Radiation Oncology)-02

Assistant Professor (Worldwide Radiology)-01

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)-01

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Pediatric)-01

Assistant Professor (Radio Analysis)-02

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Strong Tumor)-01

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Drugs)-02

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)-03

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Grownup Haematolymphoid)-01

Assistant Professor (Palliative Drugs)-01

Assistant Radiologist D -01

Assistant Pathologist D-01

Eligibility Standards:

Instructional Qualification

Professor (Surgical Oncology)-M.Ch. (Surgical Oncology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 5 years’ publish M.Ch expertise .OR M.S. / D.N.B. (Normal Surgical procedure / ENT) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 8 years’ publish M.S . /D.N.B. expertise in educating institute.

Professor (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. / DNB (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with minimal 8 years Put up M.D. / DNB expertise in Radiation Oncology.

Professor (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equal postgraduate diploma in Anesthesiology acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 8 years’ publish M.D. / D.N.B. expertise in Anesthesia in a Educating Hospital.

Professor (Medical Oncology)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with minimal 5 years’ publish D.M. / D.N.B. expertise in Medical Oncology.OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Drugs) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 8 Years’ publish M.D./ D.N.B. expertise in Medical Oncology in a Educating Hospital.

Professor (Pathology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equal postgraduate diploma in Pathology acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 8 years’ publish M.D. / D.N.B. expertise in Pathology in a Educating Hospital. Expertise in Onco-Pathology, Cytology and / or Molecular Pathology is fascinating.

Professor (Dental and Prosthetics Surgical procedure)-M.D.S. / D.N.B.(Prosthetic Dentistry) or equal diploma acknowledged by DCI with 3 years’ expertise after M.D.S./ D.N.B. Expertise in Maxillo Facial Prosthetic work can be fascinating. Extra qualification within the area of maxillofacial prosthetics might be advantageous. Candidates with lower than 3 years’ expertise after M.D.S. / D.N.B. might be thought-about for decrease grade , if there aren’t any suitably skilled candidate.

Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equal postgraduate diploma in Anesthesiology acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.D./ D.N.B. expertise in Anesthesia in a Educating Hospital. Candidates with lower than 3 years expertise after M.D./ D.N.B. might be thought-about for decrease grade, if there aren’t any suitably skilled candidate.

Assistant Professor (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.D./ D.N.B. expertise in Radiation Oncology in a educating hospital or most cancers centre. Candidates with lower than 3 years expertise after publish commencement might be thought-about for decrease grade, if there aren’t any suitably skilled candidates.

Assistant Professor (Worldwide Radiology)-D.M. (Intervention Radiology) OR M.D./ D.N.B. ( Radio-diagnosis) acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 03 years expertise publish M.D. / D.N.B. in Interventional Radiology.

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)-M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Surgical Oncology) or equal publish graduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with minimal 1 yr expertise in Surgical Oncology both throughout M.Ch coaching or Put up M.Ch OR M.S. / D.N.B. (Normal Surgical procedure) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.S. / D.N.B. expertise in Surgical Oncology.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Pediatric)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee. OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pediatrics) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.D./D.N.B. expertise in Peadiatric Oncology in a Educating Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Radio Analysis)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiology / Radio-diagnosis) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years’ publish M.D./ D.N.B. expertise in Radiodiagnosis in a educating hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Strong Tumor)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Drugs) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.D./D.N.B. expertise in Strong Tumor Medical Oncology in a educating hospital.

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Drugs)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Nuclear Drugs) or equal diploma in Nuclear Drugs recongnized by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 Years’ publish M.D. / D.N.B. expertise in Nuclear Drugs in a Educating Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Drugs) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 years publish M.D./D.N.B. expertise in Medical Oncology in a Educating Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Grownup Haematolymphoid)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Haematology) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Drugs) or equal postgraduate diploma acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee with 3 Years’ publish M.D./ D.N.B. expertise in Medical Oncology or Scientific Haematology in a Educating Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Palliative Drugs)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Palliative Drugs) OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Normal Drugs / Pediatrics / Psychiatry / Anesthesia / Radiation Oncology) or equal publish graduate diploma recongnized by Nationwide Medical Fee with minimal 3 years’ publish M.D. /D.N.B. expertise in Palliative care in a big hospital or most cancers centre. A Put up Graduate Diploma or Licensed Coaching in Palliative Drugs of not less than 1 yr period is fascinating.

Assistant Radiologise D -M.D. OR equal postgraduate diploma in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee. Expertise lower than 3 years however greater than 1-year publish MD/DNB is crucial.

Assistant Pathologist D-M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equal postgraduate diploma in Pathology acknowledged by Nationwide Medical Fee. Expertise lower than 3 years however greater than 1-year publish M.D. / D.N.B. is crucial. Expertise in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Diagnostic Molecular Pathology, might be most popular.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF

Find out how to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply for these publish on or earlier than 28 Could 2021 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Customary Time).