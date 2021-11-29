TMC will stand with Congress in Parliament but will not be very close outside – said Derek O’Brien

TMC believes that in the last seven years, the Congress fought a weak battle with the Modi government. Party general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that while Mamta’s party surrounded the BJP on every issue. The elder brother attitude of Congress is not acceptable to his party.

Trinamool, which is busy building its palace on Congress land, has once again made it clear that it will not hesitate to stand with the Congress on issues related to the general public, but the meaning of relations outside Parliament will not be the same. We are not in power anywhere with Congress, says Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien. Therefore, the way Congress has relations with other parties, they cannot be with us.

Keep in mind that Mamata’s Trinamool was a power partner with Sonia Gandhi’s Congress till 2012. But she came out of the UPA on the prices of petrol and diesel. After that, the UPA government continued to run on external support from SP BSP, but the relationship of Congress with Mamta continued to deteriorate. Recently, Mamta Banerjee expressed her intentions by saying that it is not necessary to meet Sonia Gandhi every time she comes to Delhi.

Anyway, the tension in the relationship has increased more after the Meghalaya episode. There Trinamool has included 12 MLAs of Sonia's party in its party. At present, Mamta is on the path of becoming a national leader. Obviously, in this mission, he will have to break away from the Congress to become an alternative to Modi. Trinamool has started playing its cards accordingly.

Even in today’s all-party meeting, the Trinamool’s attitude was somewhat gathered. TMC raised 10 points, including inflation, unemployment, issue of federal structure, disinvestment of profit making PSUs, increasing the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) in some states, federal structure, status of COVID-19 And the issue of Women’s Reservation Bill etc. is included.

On the other hand, while preparing the strategy for the winter session of Parliament, the BJP on Sunday insisted on the presence of maximum number of MPs of the party in its parliamentary party meeting. He has been asked to come with full preparation to face the opposition. Sources gave this information. Even during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a day ahead of the session starting Monday, allies of the ruling coalition stressed on the need for better coordination.