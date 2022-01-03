TMC’s ‘Youth Shakti Card’ in Goa elections, know how youth will get 20 lakh loan at 4%

Trinamool had earlier promised a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa. According to the party, if he comes to power, then this scheme will be implemented. Under this, women will be given five thousand rupees.

The Trinamool Congress-MGP alliance in Goa on Sunday said loan facilities up to Rs 20 lakh would be provided to the youth without any guarantors if both the parties come to power in the assembly elections to be held next month. Mamta has fought with this bet to attract the youth to her side. Earlier, if she came to power, she had announced to give five thousand rupees every month to the women of Goa.

Trinamool leader Yatish Naik said that under the Yuva Shakti Card scheme, youth can avail loan facility up to Rs 20 lakh with four per cent annual interest. Those who will avail this card will not need to give any collateral to the bank. The government will stand as a guarantor for them.

Naik said – this scheme will help the youth to either give gainful employment or start a new business. He said the new government would tie up with financial institutions and the government would bear the difference between the real interest rate and the rate of four per cent.

This credit facility will help the youth in imparting skill-oriented education, starting a start-up or upgrading a business. People in the age group of 18-45 can apply for Yuva Shakti Card irrespective of their annual income. This scheme will put a burden of Rs 350 crore to Rs 1,100 crore on the state exchequer annually.

Trinamool had earlier promised a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa. According to the party, if he comes to power, then this scheme will be implemented. Under this, women will be given five thousand rupees. The name of the scheme has been named Griha Lakshmi. According to the party – 5 thousand rupees will be transferred every month to a woman of every household in their account so that they can be helped in dealing with inflation.