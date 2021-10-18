TMKOC: A little angel seen in the lap of ‘Baagha’, what do you recognize? Has appeared on the screen with Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Baga Boy’ of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah i.e. Tanmay Vekaria has shared a picture from his Instagram. In the photo, ‘Baga’ is seen with a little angel. When actor Tanmay shared this photo with the fans, he also asked who recognizes this doll? Seeing this photo, some people remembered and some did not. Seeing this picture, actress Hasmukhmi also reacted to Tanmay’s post and said- ‘Oh! My God Lovely Memories.

Let us tell you, this little girl worked in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, this girl was seen with Daya Ben in the show TMKOC. In the episode of the show in which this girl was shown, every artist of Taarak Mehta showered their love. From Jethalal to Daya Bhabhi and Tappu Sena also fed the girl a lot.

If you still haven’t remembered, then we tell you, this girl is ‘happiness’. Khushi was featured for one episode in the show. It was shown in the show that Khushi was found alone in a secluded place by Dayaben. Seeing the girl, Daya hurriedly picked up the girl in her lap. Daya had also tried to collect information about the parents of the girl from the people there. But Daya sister-in-law could not get the whereabouts of the girl, so Daya had brought the girl to her home.

At the end of the episode it was revealed that Khushi’s mother had forcibly separated her from herself. It was told in the show that Khushi’s mother and her family were expecting a son. But they had a daughter in their house. In such a situation, he had decided to distance Khushi from himself. Fans became very emotional after watching this episode.

As long as Khushi was in the Gokuldham Society in the show, there was a lot of activity there. All the people of Gokuldham became very happy. But he was also saddened that Khushi’s mother separated him from herself in the desire of a son. However, later at the end of this episode a very cute message was given to the fans which was very much liked by the audience.

The post TMKOC: A little angel seen in the lap of ‘Baagha’, what do you recognize? Nazar has come on screen with Dayaben appeared first on Jansatta.



#TMKOC #angel #lap #Baagha #recognize #appeared #screen #Dayaben