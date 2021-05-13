TMKOC Actor Munmun Dutta in Legal Trouble For Using Casteist Slur In Video





Hissar: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta is in authorized hassle over her current video in which she used the casteist slur. An FIR has been registered in opposition to the actor at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana below part 3(1) (u) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a replica of the FIR in opposition to Munmun Dutta on Twitter. Additionally Learn – TRP Report: Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Pips Anupama To High Slot

First data report has been registered in opposition to the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita ji at police station Metropolis Hansi below part 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act.

Grievance is bought registered by dalit rights activist Rajat kalsan.

Lately, Munmun Dutta shared a video the place she was seen interacting along with her followers. Giving a make-up tutorial, she mentioned, “Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai as a result of predominant YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur predominant achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon.” For those that don’t know, the time period utilized by the actor was coined by the higher caste in the 19th century to indicate Dalit class members employed in sanitation and handbook scavenging.

After being closely criticized for her casteist slur, she issued an apology on social media that reads, “That is in reference to a video I posted yesterday the place in one phrase utilized by me has been misinterpreted. It was by no means mentioned with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or damage anybody’s emotions. Due to my language barrier, I used to be genuinely misinformed in regards to the that means of the phrase. As soon as I used to be made conscious of it that means I instantly took the half down. I sincerely want to apologise to each single one that have been unintentionally damage by the utilization of the phrase and I sincerely remorse for a similar (sic).”

Twitter customers began #ArrestMunmunDutta development and one person wrote, “UC celebraties like @moonstar4u , normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked below SC/ST act instantly. #ArrestMunmunDutta (sic).

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked below SC/ST act instantly. #ArrestMunmunDutta

In the meantime, Munmun Dutta is popularly often known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.