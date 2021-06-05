TMKOC Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Swims in River in Sizzling Bikini, Fans Say Sonu Tu Badal Gayi Re





Mumbai: Tv actor Nidhi Bhanushali, finest identified for taking part in Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has as soon as once more set the web right into a tizzy as she swims in the river in a shocking bikini. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself dressed in a yellow high. Within the subsequent shot, she is seen in a scorching blue and black bikini as she goes contained in the river and begins swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the center of a jungle. (sic)” The video additionally confirmed her canine as he wandered round bushes. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Enter Guinness E book of World Data As ‘The Longest Working Indian Sitcom’

Watch Viral Video Right here:

Curiously, followers once more pour messages and say ‘Sonu Tu Kitna Badal Gayi’ ( Addressing her character identify from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, followers tells her that she has modified lots).

Earlier, her comparable video took the web by storm in which she will be seen taking a leap in the center of a sea in a bikini, surrounded by her mates. Her canine additionally went for a swim and he or she swam like a professional, proper in direction of the digicam. Later, she was seen speaking in a selfie video. Within the video, which went insanely viral on social media, she was seen clad in a multi-colour bikini and has left her hair open as she flaunts her nostril ring. The video additionally confirmed her canine wrapped in a towel after the swim. She clip concluded along with her displaying the ocean and forest on the background. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the (sea emoji) (sic).”

Nidhi Bhanushali was part of the longest-running present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a protracted time frame. Palak Sidhwani changed her and is at present essaying the position of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who’s the one woman in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had give up the present. The actor, who’s pursuing BA from a Mumbai faculty mentioned that she desires to commit her time to research. Nidhi Bhanushali had changed Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her tv debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been a part of the present for greater than 6 years. Nonetheless, she needed to depart to pursue increased research and concentrate on her training. Within the present too, it was proven that Sonu left India for increased research and he or she might be again in Gokuldham Society.