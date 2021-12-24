TMKOC Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Could Not Recognise In Childhood Photo Actress Shared It On Fathers Day

A picture of the actress who stunned everyone with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is making a lot of headlines on social media, in which it is difficult to recognize her.

The longest running program in the world of TV ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has created a different place in the hearts of the viewers. Every single story of the show as well as each and every character of the show has left its mark on the hearts of the people in such a way that today people do not know those actors by their real names but by the name of their show. The special thing is that even every child knows about all the characters of the show. But a childhood picture of an actress from TMKOC is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it is really difficult to recognize her.

This actress of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was seen posing with her father in the viral picture. He shared this picture in memory of his father. This actress of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, who is seen with her father wearing a red suit, was as cute as she is in her childhood. The actress shared this picture on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

This actress of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is none other than Munmun Dutta ie ‘Babita ji’. Remembering his father, he wrote, “For my father, Om Shanti. My guardian angel, my father.” This photo of Munmun Dutta has been liked more than four lakh times.

Apart from this, another childhood picture of Munmun Dutta went viral on social media, in which she was seen singing a song playing harmonium. This photo of the actress was also of childhood, seeing which no one could say that it is none other than Babita ji of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Munmun Dutta of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ had recently come into the limelight for her luxurious house. Actually, he shared a video on YouTube, in which he also showed his luxurious house which was no less than a five star hotel. In her video, the actress had told that she herself has designed the entire house.

Apart from this, talking about the career of the actress, in an interview given to E-Times, she told that she had already failed in the audition. Her audition was for a hair serum, but she was so nervous seeing the casting direction that she couldn’t give the shot.