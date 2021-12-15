TMKOC Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Home Tour Video Goes Viral Actress Designs It By Herself

TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta recently took a tour of her luxurious home, which is no less than a five star hotel.

TV’s famous actress Munmun Dutta has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with the serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Munmun Dutta, who played the character of ‘Babita ji’ for years, not only won the hearts of the fans with her hard work, but also fulfilled all her dreams. Along with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Munmun Dutta is also associated with fans about her YouTube channel and recently she shared a video of her luxurious house on the channel. In the video, he told that he himself had designed this entire house.

Seeing this luxurious house of Munmun Dutta, anyone’s eyes will be wide open. From door to door to painting and light, from bedroom to balcony and dining room, it is no less than a five star hotel. The special thing is that even the fans are not tired of praising his luxurious house.

Most of the things in Munmun Dutta’s house were white and golden. He said in the video, “I have worked hard and designed this house myself. There are only four members living in the house, me, my mother and my two cats.” Giving a view of the living room, Munmun Dutta said, “The specialty of my house is that there is not only a combination of white and gray, but also a combination of gold and rose gold, which comes out.”

Munmun Dutta also showed the decoration items in his house, which were in golden color. He said, “I have made everything in my house. I wanted a big dining table in my apartment and I got it built. I bought stones for it, got the frame made.” Apart from the dining room, Munmun Dutta also took a tour of the kitchen, which was painted in white and gray colors. (watch video here)

Munmun Dutta also took a tour of the balcony at the end of the video, where he had installed lights brought from Turkey. The actress said about this, “I always wanted to have a balcony in my apartment.” About his home, he further said, “All this is the result of my hard work and I am very proud of it. I hope you guys like it.”