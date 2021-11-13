TMKOC Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Transformation Winning Heart On Internet As She Back To Gym After Four Month

Babita ji of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has won the hearts of people with her transformation. He has also shared pictures related to it.

Babita ji of TV’s famous serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ i.e. actress Munmun Dutta always remains in the headlines for her style. But recently she has come in a lot of discussion about her transformation. Actually, Munmun Dutta has shared some pictures on Instagram, in which she has shown her changed look within four months. These pictures of Munmun Dutta are becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it.

Munmun Dutta shared a collage of photos from his Instagram account, in which one picture is of him four months ago and the other picture is recent. Sharing the photo, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Performed regular exercise and a special diet and felt the changes in my body too.”

Munmun Dutta further wrote in the post, “The best part is that after four months of not working out, I have re-accustomed the habit of working out daily. I can see and feel the changes in my body. I am back in the process of doing my workouts and if possible in a busy schedule, I do workouts.”

Talking about the transformation, Munmun Dutta further wrote, “There is still a lot to do to achieve the perfect body, but I am on this path and inspired too. It is going to be a journey and I am very excited for it.” His fans are also not tired of praising him for this transformation of ‘Babita ji’.

A user named Kaushik wrote, “You are looking beautiful.” A user named Nitara Singh wrote, “You are beautiful.” One user wrote, “Before and after, but I am the firstborn, I fall in love with you every time.” Apart from this, many users also tied the praises of Munmun Dutta by sharing the heart emoji. Let us inform that earlier Munmun Dutta had also come into the limelight due to the news of her affair with ‘Tappu’ i.e. Raj Anadkat.