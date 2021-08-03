TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali look completely changed not easy to recognize | Taarak Mehta’s ‘old Sonu’ Nidhi Bhanushali completely changed her personality, can’t believe seeing the photo

New Delhi: People love the child actors of the hit show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The audience has seen these children grow up since childhood. Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who was a part of the show, ie the old ‘Sonu’ is loved by the people. His pictures and videos keep going viral every day. The actress is also very active on social media. She also shares pictures of her adventure life with fans. In the past, her bikini avatar had become very viral, but now Nidhi is seen in a different style.

Completely changed form of fund

Nidhi Bhanushali has shared a picture of herself. She looks completely different in this picture. His appearance has completely changed. If you remember ‘Old Sonu’ from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ then you will be able to understand this difference. Nidhi, who is always seen without makeup, has done Barbie style dark pink makeup. Along with this, she is wearing a dark pink color dress. Nidhi Bhanushali has maintained her hippie style to complete the look. With open hair, Nidhi has also made two side buns. Nidhi has applied a shade of blue color on her eyes and is standing with hula-hoop in her hands.

Nidhi said deep in the caption

Sharing this picture, Nidhi Bhanushali wrote in the photo caption, ‘Your mind is a stream of colors. Expanding beyond our skies….Land of infinite wonders….Now a billion light years from here.’ Like her style, the caption of her picture is also deep and unique. Nidhi Bhanushali has adopted the hippie style for a long time and she is seen roaming in new places with her dog and friends. Many videos of Nidhi have become viral so far.

bikini video went viral

Let me tell you, a few days ago a bikini video of Nidhi Bhanushali became very viral. In that video, she was seen taking a bath in a pond in the middle of the forest. Even after this, he shared the video in the middle. Even before her bikini videos have been going viral. Many fans of Nidhi are also requesting her to run a YouTube channel, so that she can watch her videos in detail. Nidhi Bhanushali has been roaming in new places for a long time.

no longer part of the show

Let us tell you that Nidhi Bhanushali used to play Sonalika i.e. Sonu, daughter of Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sonu Tappu is the smartest member of the army. Now this character is being played by Palak Sidhwani. Before Nidhi and Palak, Jheel Mehta played this character.

