TMKOC Komal Bhabhi Aka Ambika Ranjankar Was So Slim In College Days Actress Could Not Recognise In Photos

Komal Bhabhi of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ i.e. Ambika Ranjankar was very thin during her college days, it is difficult to recognize her in her pictures.

The longest running program in the world of TV ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has won the hearts of the audience with its story. But along with the story, each of its characters has left a tremendous impression on the fans. The situation has become such that people have now forgotten the real name of the cast of TMKOC and know them only by the names of their characters. An old picture of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Ambika Ranjankar ie ‘Komal Bhabhi’ is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which she is finding it difficult to even recognize her.

This photo of Komal Bhabhi i.e. Ambika Ranjankar is from college days, which she shared with her Instagram account a few days ago. In this photo Ambika Ranjankar was seen in salwar kameez, with a dupatta on her head. Looking at the photo, it can be said that ‘Komal Bhabhi’ was very thin during college days.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ambika Ranjankar wrote, “Flashback, synonyms, remembrance, memory, memories and relief. My Mithibai College when I was in college. There are so many memories, fun, friends, intercollegiate competitions, auditions, rehearsals, the name of the winners written on the notice board, the famous Haribhai ki cutting chai, vadapav, bread sambar.”

TMKOC Ambika Ranjankar further wrote in the caption of the photo, “I am glad that we are still connected to each other and doing a lot of good in our life.” This picture of Ambika Ranjankar has been liked more than 16 thousand times so far, as well as social media users can not get tired of praising her.

Commenting on Ambika Ranjankar’s picture, a user wrote, “Which year’s picture is this? Because in this picture you look just like your little sister.” Commenting on Ambika Ranjankar’s picture, a user named Vivek wrote, “You are looking very young.” A user expressed surprise on the photo and wrote, “Can’t seem to be you.”