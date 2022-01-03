TMKOC Taarak Mehta Aka Shailesh Lodha Could Not Recognize Himself In Throwback Photo Fans Said You Are Looking Like Kapil Dev

A picture of ‘Tarak Mehta’ i.e. Shailesh Lodha is becoming very viral, in which he could not even recognize himself. At the same time, many users told him Kapil Dev.

The longest running program in the world of TV ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has made such a mark among the people that today every child is crazy about the show. Not only this, he also knows about each and every character of the show. The special thing is that from Babita ji to Jethalal and from Taarak Mehta to Iyer, the characters have created such a place in the mind of the audience that today they have forgotten their real name. An old photo of an actor from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is becoming very viral on social media, in which it is really difficult to recognize him.

This actor of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is none other than ‘Taarak’ i.e. Shailesh Lodha of the show. Surprisingly, seeing this old picture of himself, he could not even recognize himself. This photo of Shailesh Lodha is done before his joining TMKOC, in which he is looking very thin.

This photo was shared by Shailesh Lodha himself from his Instagram account. In the photo, he was seen holding a stick in his hand. Sharing this, he wrote, “I could not even recognize myself in this.” At the same time, many users commented on the photo and said that he looks exactly like Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Commenting on Shailesh Lodha’s picture, a user named Narendra Puri wrote, “Absolutely you are looking like a Marwari sir.” A user named Agnihotri wrote, “You look exactly like Kapil Dev at first sight.” While reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “It is a matter of time. If no one knew you at the time of this photo, how would you know?

Let us tell you that Shailesh Lodha had made a tremendous identity from the acting world with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Along with being an actor, Shailesh Lodha is also a famous poet and writer. He wrote many books in his career, out of which two books are based on the satirical genre, while one book he has co-authored with his wife.