TMKOC Taarak Mehta Aka Shailesh Lodha Could Not Recognize In 40 Year Old Photo Shared On Instagram

A 40-year-old picture of the actor of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is becoming very viral on social media, in which it is difficult to recognize him.

TV’s banging show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is constantly ahead in the race of TRP due to its stories and its characters. The characters of the show have also left such an impression on the audience that today every child knows the names of all its characters. Not only this, they have even forgotten the real names of the cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Apart from this, a 40-year-old picture of an artist of TMKOC is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it is becoming difficult to identify that artist.

The ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor shared this picture with his Instagram account. In the photo, the actor was seen reciting poetry at the Kavi Sammelan. Seeing this picture of him, even the fans were not able to recognize him. The cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is none other than Shailesh Lodha, after whom the show is named.

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Shailesh Lodha had told that it is a picture of 30 September 1981, in which he was reciting poetry in front of about 10 thousand people. Sharing this photo, Shailesh Lodha wrote, “The matter of 30 September 1980-81, that is, exactly 40 years ago on this day.”

Shailesh Lodha, while sharing the story related to the photo, further said, “At the All India Poetry Conference held in Sumerpur, Rajasthan, a 10-year-old boy recites poetry for the first time in a crowd of thousands and the applause just echoed in the ears. She goes. With the blessings of Mother Sharda and the affection of all of you, today on 30 September 2021, that child is in front of you as Shailesh Lodha.

This photo of Shailesh Lodha has been liked more than 53 thousand times. Let us tell you that Shailesh Lodha has made a tremendous identity through ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. For the show, he gets the same fee as ‘Jethalal’ i.e. Dilip Joshi. Actors charge up to Rs 1.5 lakh for an episode.