TMKOC Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat Leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Modi Reaction On It

The longest running show in the world of TV ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has always been the favorite of the audience. Due to the acting of the actors and the story of the show, he also remains at number one in the TRP list. But it is also believed about the show that a big twist can come in it. Actually, Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tappu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, can say goodbye to the show. The reason for her leaving the show is believed to be none other than ‘Babita ji’ i.e. Munmun Dutta. Now the statement of the producer of the program Asit Modi has also come on this matter.

Talking about the same a source close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah told Koimoi, “The journey with Raj Anadkat was a bit sour and sweet. It has happened many times that the team has tried to strike a deal with him, but now these things are not working. Neither is he ready to stay for long, nor is the crew asking him to do so.”

Let us tell you that before Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi used to play the role of Tappu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. But he refused to do the show to achieve other achievements in his career. In such a situation, in the year 2017 for the role of ‘Tappu’, Bhavya Gandhi was replaced by Raj Anadkat.

Producer Asit Modi also gave a statement on the speculation of Raj Anadkat exiting the show. He told BollywoodLife.com that he has no information about this. “I don’t know anything about it,” he said. Let us inform that no official statement has been given by Raj Anadkat or any other artist of the show regarding the matter.

Talking about the career of Tappu i.e. Raj Anadkat of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, before that he also played an important role in ‘Mahabharata’ coming on Star Plus. Apart from this, he was also seen in ‘Ek Rishta Partnership Ka’. Some time back he had come into the limelight due to the rumors of his affair with ‘Babita ji’.