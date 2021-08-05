TMKOC: Tarak Mehta’s job in danger, due to delay in reaching office, threat from boss

Writer Taarak Mehta, who always looks cool in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is in a lot of tension right now. Where on one side the residents of Gokuldham are looking very happy. On the other hand, Taarak Mehta is stuck in some opposite situation. Actually, the matter is quite serious, Taarak Mehta is about to lose his job.

It happened that last evening in the society ‘Purush Mandali’ gathered at Tarak Mehta’s house. Together they remembered the legend Dilip Kumar and paid tribute. By the end of this evening of the men’s circle, it was quite late. Late in the night everyone returned to their respective homes. Now because of this, Taarak Mehta is also late in sleeping. That’s why he wakes up late the next morning also. Due to being late, he also gets late to go to office and in the meantime he gets caught in many other hurdles.

The taxi that Taarak Mehta has booked to go to office is late in arrival. In the meantime, he gets a call from the boss, seeing the phone, Taarak Mehta gets sweaty. When Taarak picks up the phone, he realizes that the boss is very angry. In fact, the bosses are upset with Taarak because he has to submit a file which is getting late. Because of this, Taarak’s boss even threatens to fire him. Now Taarak Mehta’s mood is very bad.

Be aware, till now Jethalal has always helped Taarak Mehta. Every time Tarak has left all his work and has come forward to help Jethalal. But now Tarak himself is in such trouble. In such a situation, what is going to happen in the life of Tarak Mehta?

Can this delay cost Taarak Mehta? Will he really be fired from his job? Will the people of Gokuldham be able to help Taarak Mehta in this? This is going to be very interesting to know.





