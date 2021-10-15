TMKOC: This big change is going to happen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans are happy with this big decision of the makers

Now a big change is going to happen in TMKOC. In a way, this is great news for the fans of this show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the favorite show of the audience. Therefore, whenever there is any small or big change in the show, then the audience is greatly affected by it. Now a big change is going to happen in TMKOC. In a way, this is great news for the fans of this show. Actually, the Tarak Mehta show used to be telecast 5 days a week till now. But now the makers have decided that TMKOC will now be telecasted 6 days a week. That is, Tarak Mehta fans will get more entertainment.

The show will now be aired from Monday to Saturday. No episode of the show will be repeat but new. In fact, with the announcement of the special ‘Mahasangam Saturday’, it has been decided to extend the Taarak Mehta show to 6 days a week.

It is to be known that 13 years have passed since the show aired on Sony SAB. Till now 3200 episodes of the show have been completed. The shooting of this show was halted for some time during the Corona period. However, the shooting of the show was resumed later with limited resources. Several episodes of the special show were shot in Gujarat. Similarly, this show is giving unstoppable entertainment to its fans without stopping. (These actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have become ‘magic’ in Hrithik Roshan’s film, know who is this mystery man)

Let us tell you that when the new episodes of the show were not being telecasted, at that time the audience did not stop watching it. Rather, the TRP of this show had increased further. The oldest episodes of Taarak Mehta were seen a lot during the Corona period. Viewers also like to watch years old episodes of this show. But even today the fans are waiting for Daya Bhabhi. (TMKOC: This little ‘Daya Bhabhi’ is pleasing to the fans of Disha Vakani, Anjali was seen in this style with sister-in-law)

The lack of Daya Bhabhi in the show is hurting the fans a lot. Let us tell you, from the year 2017, Daya Ben had stopped appearing in Taarak Mehta. Disha Vakani was away from the show for some time by taking maternity leave. But in the meantime there was some rift between the makers and Disha, after which Disha did not return to the show. Right now the matter is not clear whether Disha will return to the show Taarak Mehta or not.