TMKOC: Throwback picture of the cast of Taarak Mehta show surfaced, did you see ‘Champak Chacha’?

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audience for 13 years. At the same time, the popularity of this show remains intact even in the 14th year. Recently, the actor of this show Tanmay Vekaria i.e. ‘Baga Boy’ of TMKOC has shared some photos from his Instagram. In the pictures, Taarak Mehta is seen in the cast group of the show. The picture is so old that it is difficult to identify which TMKOC actors are seen in the photo.

The picture shared by Tanmay is from the year 2007, in fact, Taarak Mehta’s team went on a trip to Australia this year, where the Tarak Mehta group together did a Gujarati play. Dilip Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Amit Bhatt and all the actors are seen in the photo. Let us tell you, Dilip Joshi is seen playing the role of Jethalal, Ambik Mrs Hathi and Amit Bhatt Babuji in the show.

While captioning this picture, Baga Boy i.e. Tanmay wrote – ‘Some old memories stay close forever. It was a wonderful trip. We went to Australia for the Gujarati play Daya Bhai Dodh Daya. We also went to New Zealand. ‘

In the picture, Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi is seen on the opposite hand side. At the same time, Champak Chacha i.e. Jetha’s Bapuji, actor Amit is visible on the right hand side. In the picture, Amit Bhatt is seen in yellow clothes. When Tanmay shared this photo with the fans, then actress Ambika (Wife of Doctor Hathi in the show) commented saying – ‘What a memorable moment, it was a beautiful trip. Memorable play and best team ever. ‘

Actor Tanmay has shared a photo in which the entire team of Taarak Mehta is seen. In this photo, Daya Ben i.e. Disha Vakani is also seen in the forefront. This picture from the year 2008 is from the USA trip.

This year also the cast of Taarak Mehta did a play which was staged in USA. Which actors of Tarak Mehta are seen in this photo?

While captioning this photo, Tanmay said- ‘This is also a memorable moment. In 2008 we went to USA. We played Gujarati here – Kamal Patel vs Dhamal Patel.

The post TMKOC: Throwback picture of the cast of Taarak Mehta show surfaced, did you see ‘Champak Chacha’? appeared first on Jansatta.



#TMKOC #Throwback #picture #cast #Taarak #Mehta #show #surfaced #Champak #Chacha