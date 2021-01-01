TMKOC: When Disha Vakani’s real father came in front of the camera on the show, it was a problem for ‘Jethalal’! – TMKOC: When Disha Vakani’s real father had come in front of the camera on the show, had created trouble for ‘Jethalal’!

Every episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is exciting for the audience. Not only this, the fans also watch the repeat telecast of this show with great enthusiasm. Once in an episode of TMKOC, the real father of ‘Daya Ben’ was seen on the show. Yes, Bhim Vakani, father of Daya Ben fame actress Disha Vakani appeared in an episode in Taarak Mehta.

Bhim Vakani had come as a special friend of Champakchacha in an episode of the show. When Disha Vakani’s father entered in this episode, another trouble knocked in the life of Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal. Actually, Bhim Wakani played the role of Mavji Bhai Chheda in the show. When Mavji bhai was entered in this episode, Jethalal had asked Baga to give a gift to Mavji bhai’s son, then give him a pressure cooker and give 50000 rupees to Bhide, the secretary of the Gokuldham society. But Baga messed up here.

Baga heard the opposite, in such a situation, Baga gave to Bhide what he had to give to Mavji bhai and gave to Mavji bhai what he had to give to Bhide. After that the whole mess starts. In such a situation, there is a huge misunderstanding between Champak, Jetha, Bhide and Mavji Bhai. Meanwhile, Mavji Bhai gets very upset and blames the firstborn.

Let us tell you, in the Tarak Mehta show, Disha’s real brother has also been seen on the show. Actor Mayur Wakani, who played Sundar in Taarak Mehta, has been seen playing the role of Daya Ben’s brother.

Let us tell, Disha Vakani has been missing from the Taarak Mehta show for a long time. She did not join the show again since her pregnancy. Fans often keep questioning people close to Disha Vakani about her comeback. But no artist associated with Taarak Mehta is able to answer this. For now, the audience may have to wait longer for Daya Ben’s return.





