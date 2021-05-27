TMKOC’s Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak Is Facing Financial Crisis Here is What He Has To Say





Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has dismissed rumours of the monetary disaster. He additionally added that he is not unemployed and that he has not taken any break from the present.

In an interview with a number one day by day, Ghanshyam Nayak talked about that he is not unemployed and is additionally not dealing with any monetary disaster. "I'm not affected by any monetary disaster. I'm having fun with my time at dwelling with my grandchildren and my kids are literally serving to individuals who want any type of assist. I'm neither unemployed nor affected by any monetary woes," he mentioned. Ghanshyam Nayak additionally added that the senior actors will not be capturing outdoors Maharashtra amid the coronavirus pandemic and that he'll start capturing for the present quickly as soon as the scenario will get higher. "I've not taken a break from the present. The circumstances are such that senior actors will not be capturing outdoors Maharashtra. We're following security protocols and it is in our personal curiosity that the makers have taken this resolution. I'm not unemployed, the workforce is taking care of us. And I hope to renew capturing as quickly as they transfer again to Mumbai," he mentioned.

Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam had undergone neck surgical procedure in September final 12 months and had taken a break from capturing then.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah workforce is at the moment in a resort close to Vapi, Gujarat attributable to lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra. Earlier this month, present’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi mentioned, “There’s a resort close to Vapi the place we have now created a bio bubble to shoot for our present. We’re all taking full care of our security. We aren’t venturing out as a result of we have now introduced many of the issues with us and have come totally ready. Even when an artist or a workforce member comes from Mumbai, he takes an RT-PCR check.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer amongst others.