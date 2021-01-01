TN passes anti-NEET bill: TN passes anti-NEET bill- What is next for NEET 2021 admissions, barriers and what does it mean, why does Tamil Nadu want to cancel NEET? How will it affect medical admissions ?: NEET Exam: The bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against NEET, what does it mean, how will it affect medical admissions?

A bill not to conduct NEET exams in Tamil Nadu has been passed in the Assembly. Once enacted, the NEET exam will not be conducted in the state. To ensure social justice, admissions to medical colleges will be based on 12th grade marks.

During the discussion on the bill, it was mentioned in the assembly that a student named Dhanush had committed suicide before sitting for the medical entrance exam. The main opposition AIADMK targeted the state government over the incident. The bill was introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was supported by Congress, AIADMK, PMK and other parties. Opposing this decision, BJP boycotted.

What does the bill say?

The recommendations of the High Level Committee are mentioned in the Bill. In this, the government has decided to remove the requirement of NEET for admission to medical courses at degree level. Admission to such courses will be based on the marks obtained in the Class XII examination. As per the provisions, admission in undergraduate level courses in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will be based on the marks obtained in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda and Homeopathy. The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to give 7.5% reservation of total seats in medical colleges to students studying in medical schools.

Officials claimed the paper was leaked on social media before the NEET exam

Why was the decision made?

With this bill, the state government intends that students in its state should not rely on central examinations. They get relief from this. NEET is not the only way for students to get admission in medical colleges. Its aim is social justice and protection of students from backward and economically weaker communities from discrimination. The state government says only one day of exams at the national level puts a lot of stress on children. In addition, engineering students have the option to sit for both state and national level examinations. NEET is the only way for students who want to gain access to medical at the state and national level.

How was the decision made?

The Tamil Nadu government had set up a committee to study the social and economic impact of the NEET entrance exam. The committee found that the performance of students admitted to medical colleges on the basis of NEET was lower than that of students admitted to the 12th grade. This analysis also showed that children from rich families get good marks in exams.

Episode How did you get caught

Dhanush, a 1-year-old student from a village near Salem, committed suicide just hours before sitting for the NEET exam on Sunday. He was afraid of failing the exam. After this the atmosphere heated up against NEET. The state has demanded the repeal of NEET. Finally, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a bill against it.

‘Corona’s situation has changed, everyone is coming,’ SC refuses to change NEET-PG exam center

Which way is it next?

An alternative route for entry has not yet been determined. He has created a platform where the state and central government have to jointly decide how to free the state from this national test. By the way, the central government is already considering the option of conducting NEET at least twice a year. However, there is no consensus on this yet.

The bill has been passed in the state, but it has not yet become law. It will now be presented to the Governor. They will have four options. First, to recognize him. The second is to send it to the President for consideration. Third, stop it. Fourth, to send the bill back for consideration.

Opposition continues

The NEET related notification was issued in 2010. He was opposed by several states, including Tamil Nadu. The notification was based on the idea that there should be a general entrance exam instead of several exams. This will save students both time and money. The first NEET exam was held on 5 May 2013. In July 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that it could not be imposed on the states.

However, in 2016, a special bench of the Supreme Court reversed an earlier decision. The Center and the Medical Council of India (MCI) were allowed to organize it. The abolition of NEET is on the agenda of the state elections. In 2017, the AIADMK-led government had tried to repeal NEET in the state through an ordinance. However, he could not get the approval of the President. Before the Assembly elections, the DMK had promised to abolish NEET in the state.

