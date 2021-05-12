TNR (Anchor) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

TNR (Anchor) Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Dying, Spouse, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Thummala Narsimha Reddy, popularly generally known as TNR, was a South Indian actor, director, and anchor. On 10 Could 2021, he handed away attributable to COVID-19 problems.

Biography

TNR was born in Hyderabad. He did his education at Sri Saraswathi Sisu Mandir Excessive College, Saraswathi Nagar, Saidabad, Hyderabad.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 7″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household & Caste

Dad and mom & Siblings

His mom had died when he was solely 2 years previous. He had one elder sister.

Spouse & Kids

He was married to Jyothi, and the couple had a son and a daughter named Divija.

Profession

He labored as a supporting actor in varied Telugu movies resembling ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ (2017), ‘Subrahmanyapuram’ (2018), ‘Falaknuma Das’ (2019), and ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ (2020). He had directed just a few South Indian movies. He gained immense recognition along with his discuss present ‘Frankly Talking with TNR’ for the YouTube channel ‘iDream Telugu Motion pictures.’

Dying

In Could 2021, he was examined optimistic for the COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad. Attributable to his steady deteriorating well being, he handed away on 10 Could 2021. Many in style South Indian celebrities shared their grief on his demise. Actor Sudheer Babu tweeted,

This comes as a shocker …. misplaced a tremendous journalist .. could peace be with him.”

Shobu Yarlagadda mentioned,

Deeply saddened to listen to this information. #RIPTNR garu!” -Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_)

Venu Charan tweeted,

He’s too good as an Anchor, actor and a pleasant human being. It’s actually actually disturbing to know that he’s no extra. We miss you sir” #TNR #RipTNR VenuCha#RRRan (@AlwysVenuCharan)

Information/Trivia

Certainly one of his favorite quotes was,

DHARMO RAKSHATHI RAKSHITHAHA” dharmaanni manam kaapaadithey dharmam manalni kaapaaduthundi”

He was a spiritual individual and infrequently visited temples.