To avenge the dismissal, the football coach stole the players’ mobiles and purses, the police arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday i.e. 19 August 2020 reported that a coach of Delhi Football Club has been arrested for stealing mobile phones of club members from the dressing room of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Police said that former football coach Shekhar Pathak was upset over his expulsion from the team. He stole the phones of members of the Delhi United Football Club to avenge his dismissal. Shekhar Pathak is a resident of Pandav Nagar area of ​​Delhi.

A senior Delhi Police official said that on March 13, the police had received information that 12 mobile phones and purses of a football team had been stolen. There was about ten thousand rupees in the purse. Further investigation revealed that all the players of the football team had kept their belongings in the locker of the dressing room. This locker was allotted to the players of that club. However, when they returned after playing the match, they found that the locker had been vandalized. The mobile phones and wallets of those players were missing.

The police checked the footage of all the CCTV cameras installed in the stadium. The stolen phones were put on surveillance. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that along with the security, the management staff of the stadium were also questioned thoroughly. He was asked whether he had seen any suspects coming in or out of the dressing room.

After a few months, one of the stolen phones was found switched on. The police caught the caller and questioned him. The man told the police that the phone was sold to him by Shekhar Pathak, but he had returned it as the former coach had not given the original receipt for the phone.

Atul Kumar Thakur told that later the accused was arrested from his house. Nine mobile phones have been recovered from his possession. Shekhar Pathak has been a district level football player and played for Lions Club football team from 2004 to 2010. He started his career as a coach from March 2011.