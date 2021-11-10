To Build the Metaverse, Meta First Wants to Build Stores

SAN FRANCISCO – Mark Zuckerberg’s first step toward creating metavers may be physical rather than virtual.

Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, is discussing opening retail stores that will eventually spread around the world, according to The New York Times by people familiar with the project and company documents. The store will be used to introduce people to devices made by the company’s reality lab division, such as virtual reality headsets and eventually augmented reality glasses, he said.

These devices are the gateway to Metavers, a futuristic digital world where people move almost entirely from virtual versions of reality to enhanced versions. Mr. Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, last week renamed his company Meta and came up with an approach to pursue metaverse as the next social platform. The store will help show people that virtual reality and augmented reality can be as fun and exciting as Mr. Zuckerberg sees them.

According to company documents viewed by The Times, the store’s goal is to make the world “more open and connected.” According to the documents, they intend to arouse feelings of “curiosity, intimacy” as well as “welcome” when experimenting with headsets in “decision-free travel”.