To Build the Metaverse, Meta First Wants to Build Stores

SAN FRANCISCO – Mark Zuckerberg’s first step toward creating metavers may be physical rather than virtual.
Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, is discussing opening retail stores that will eventually spread around the world, according to The New York Times by people familiar with the project and company documents. The store will be used to introduce people to devices made by the company’s reality lab division, such as virtual reality headsets and eventually augmented reality glasses, he said.
These devices are the gateway to Metavers, a futuristic digital world where people move almost entirely from virtual versions of reality to enhanced versions. Mr. Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, last week renamed his company Meta and came up with an approach to pursue metaverse as the next social platform. The store will help show people that virtual reality and augmented reality can be as fun and exciting as Mr. Zuckerberg sees them.
According to company documents viewed by The Times, the store’s goal is to make the world “more open and connected.” According to the documents, they intend to arouse feelings of “curiosity, intimacy” as well as “welcome” when experimenting with headsets in “decision-free travel”.
Discussions about physical stores began months before Facebook’s rebranding, and serious work on the initiative began last year, people said. And the project, which is still under development, cannot go ahead, he said. But if we move on with the meta stores, it will be the first for the tech giant to exist in a large digital format, with more than 3.5 billion people using apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
A Meta spokesman said the company could not confirm the store’s plans but said its latest virtual reality headset was “in high demand” and was available to its hardware partner retailers.
Tim Derdanger, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tapper School of Business, said: He said the meta he’s been working on is similar to Second Life, a computer game from the early 2000s, calling it “a second shot of service like Second Life, but hopefully more immersive.”
Still, Mr Zuckerberg said he was looking forward to the moment when he believed the next major change in computer platforms would come from the age of smartphones. In that future, Mr. Zuckerberg’s apps will no longer comply with the ownership rules of Apple and Google, whose Apple stores distribute Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
It is not new for technology companies to open their own stores. Gateway, a personal-computer maker, had its own store in the 1990s. Apple has retail stores so people can check the device and get their questions answered. Microsoft, Amazon and others have also followed suit with their own stores.
In recent years, Meta has experimented with some physical minor efforts. He opened “pop-up” kiosks at airports and a pop-up store in Manhattan’s Soho district to showcase his Oculus hardware products. It also had a pop-up location with Macy’s in 2018 with the aim of bringing more small businesses to the platform.
If Meta’s new stores continue, they will feature portal devices – products like teleconferencing gadgets that allow people to video chat on Facebook – as well as the Oculus headset, company documents say. The store may include voice-activated sunglasses developed by Meta with Ray-Ban, which people can use to take photos and videos.
According to the documents, the initial designs for the meta stores looked modern, with a flat, minimalist aesthetic and subtle placement of the Facebook brand for the exterior of the building. The company plans to name its stores Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store and From Facebook, before finally settling on Facebook Store as a leading candidate, the documents say.
It was not clear how the meta rebranding would affect the store’s name. Andrew Bosworth, a longtime Facebook executive who will become Meta’s chief technology officer, said last week that the Oculus brand would be discontinued and renamed Meta. Oculus Quest will be Meta Quest, while the Facebook portal will be named Meta Portal, he said.
The flagship Facebook store was planned for Burlingame, California, where Meta has an office for its reality lab staff. It was also not clear whether those plans would continue.
