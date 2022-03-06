To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer

Bajaj Platina is a powerful mileage bike that you can buy at a very low price through these offers, read the details of the offer.

The most demanded bikes in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector are those bikes that claim long mileage in a low budget, one of which is Bajaj Platina which is also the best selling mileage bike of its company which is preferred for long mileage. .

The starting price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 59,859 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 71,518 when on-road, but you can buy this bike in a budget of Rs 15 to 25 thousand only through the offers mentioned here and take it home. can go.

The BIKEDEKHO website has listed the 2014 model of Bajaj Platina for sale on its site with a price tag of Rs 25,000. No finance or other offers are being offered with this bike.

The BIKEWALE website has listed the 2011 model of Bajaj Platina for sale, which has been priced at Rs 15,000. No offers are being made with the bike.

A 2010 model of Bajaj Platina is listed for sale on the BIKE4SALE website with a price tag of Rs.20,000 but does not come with any finance offers.

After knowing the details of the offers available on Bajaj Platina, you know the complete detail of this bike from engine to mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Platina, it has a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology DTSI engine, this engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, coupled with 4 speed gearbox. has gone.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels, which have been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tires, regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Platina bike gives a mileage of 75 to 90 kilometers per liter. gives.

After looking at the three options of Bajaj Platina mentioned here and reading their details, you can choose and buy any of these three options according to your budget, preference and need.