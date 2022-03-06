Auto

To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer
Written by admin
To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer

To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer

To buy Bajaj Platina, not just 60, you will have to spend 15 to 25 thousand, read what is the offer

Bajaj Platina is a powerful mileage bike that you can buy at a very low price through these offers, read the details of the offer.

The most demanded bikes in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector are those bikes that claim long mileage in a low budget, one of which is Bajaj Platina which is also the best selling mileage bike of its company which is preferred for long mileage. .

The starting price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 59,859 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 71,518 when on-road, but you can buy this bike in a budget of Rs 15 to 25 thousand only through the offers mentioned here and take it home. can go.

The BIKEDEKHO website has listed the 2014 model of Bajaj Platina for sale on its site with a price tag of Rs 25,000. No finance or other offers are being offered with this bike.

The BIKEWALE website has listed the 2011 model of Bajaj Platina for sale, which has been priced at Rs 15,000. No offers are being made with the bike.

A 2010 model of Bajaj Platina is listed for sale on the BIKE4SALE website with a price tag of Rs.20,000 but does not come with any finance offers.

,read this also– If you want to buy TVS Apache RTR 160, then know here complete details of its price, engine, mileage and finance plan)

After knowing the details of the offers available on Bajaj Platina, you know the complete detail of this bike from engine to mileage.

READ Also  These top 3 cars with strong mileage come in the budget of 5 lakhs with automatic transmission, read full details

,read this also– Hero HF Deluxe will be available here for 25 to 33 thousand with finance plan, know what is the full details of the offer)

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Platina, it has a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology DTSI engine, this engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, coupled with 4 speed gearbox. has gone.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels, which have been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tires, regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Platina bike gives a mileage of 75 to 90 kilometers per liter. gives.

After looking at the three options of Bajaj Platina mentioned here and reading their details, you can choose and buy any of these three options according to your budget, preference and need.


#buy #Bajaj #Platina #spend #thousand #read #offer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Take home Maruti Celerio VXI CNG by paying just 73 thousand, will get 35 kmpl mileage with sporty design and premium features

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment