To Counter China, Austin Vows to Shore Up Alliances With Others in Region
Simi Valley, California – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said on Saturday that the Biden administration would put pressure on both Pacific and U.S. business allies to step up efforts to counter the growing threat posed by China, and that the Pentagon was ready. Help Ukraine to better defend itself against Russia as tensions between the two countries have risen.
“The United States is a Pacific power,” Mr. Austin declared during a speech at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum, the first private meeting of defense officials and experts since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic. “We are not asking countries to choose between the United States and China. Instead, we are working to develop a free and stable and open international system. “
In his most important speech since the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, ending the chaos of the longest-running US war, Mr Austin made little mention of US military efforts in the Middle East over the past two decades, instead focusing on them. Almost exclusively in Beijing, whose nuclear, cyber and economic gains have left US officials in the three administrations increasingly confused.
He offered a detailed outline of his strategy for dealing with China, which he called “integrated sanctions,” aimed at strengthening work with allies and partners in the region and putting pressure on the US technology industry to keep ahead of Chinese innovations.
The Biden administration has carefully tried to convince the United States that there is no conflict with China and that competition between the two countries has intensified. President Biden has refused to lift the tariffs initiated by the Trump administration and continues to pressure China to abide by the commitments it has made as part of a trade agreement signed in the last days of the Trump administration.
In a panel at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday, military officials and defense and national security experts sounded alarm bells about China, including China’s growing military might and attacks on American satellites, as well as economic concerns such as lack of Chinese production and skilled American workers. Especially in semiconductors.
Army Secretary Christine Wormth warned: “If we ever get into a fight, you have the potential to attack our power grid or the transportation sector.
At the same time, Russian President Vladimir V. The speakers also expressed concern that Putin would pursue his own ambitions peacefully in his region, with a strong US focus on China.
Russia plans to invade Ukraine with 175,000 troops early next year, according to a new report from the US Central Intelligence Agency. Intelligence officials do not believe Mr Putin has decided whether to invade Ukraine, but the threat of a new invasion has intensified.
Mr Austin noted that Russia had previously invaded Ukraine, referring to 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and directed its forces into pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The current military build-up in the border region, as well as Russian disinformation activity and cyber operations, are all related to the United States, Mr Austin said.
“We’re focused on that,” Mr Austin said. “We are definitely committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereign territory.”
The Biden administration is trying to use its concerns to increase support in the allies of both Russia and China.
In his remarks, Mr. Austin emphasized that the United States has no intention of creating a new NATO for Asia. Instead, Washington has sought to better coordinate with countries to thwart China’s efforts to dominate the region, citing a recent agreement to help Australia deploy a nuclear-powered submarine as an example of strengthening the alliance.
US Marine Corps Commandant David H. “They are moving towards their goal,” Burger said of China. “We have to work differently.”
Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine
China’s so-called pacing challenge – a phrase used to describe the nation’s ever-increasing military threat in US policy circles – has become a major bipartisan interest in Congress.
In June, the Senate passed a bill to spend nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars to ignite scientific innovation to better compete with China, which supporters say could be compared to Cold War-era spending if the House follows suit. .
There were roughly equal numbers of Congress Democrats and Republicans on stage, and all expressed the same concern.
“We have to be there,” said Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who stressed the need to invest in partners in the region. Some Republicans, however, have been critical of Mr. Biden’s policies toward China so far, especially as they see the country’s role in the epidemic as a lack of punitive measures. Iowa Republican Senator Johnny Ernst said President Biden should be more aggressive.
Although Mr. Austin said U.S. tech companies need to help the country beyond China’s knowledge, he acknowledged that the Pentagon risks falling behind China in a number of areas if it does not find a way to work better with Silicon Valley.
“Access barriers to working in national security are often too high,” Mr Austin said.
In the midst of all this talk of future threats and engagement among a crowd of senior Pentagon officials, policy experts and business leaders, there has been little reflection on the last two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
When pressed after his speech about his remorse for withdrawing from Afghanistan, Mr Austin paused for a few seconds before saying he regretted the deaths of Marines and civilians in a mistaken drone attack. “I want to make sure that we do not lose sight of the fact that our American troops evacuated 124,000 people from Afghanistan in 17 days,” he added.
#Counter #China #Austin #Vows #Shore #Alliances #Region
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.