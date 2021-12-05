To Counter China, Austin Vows to Shore Up Alliances With Others in Region

Simi Valley, California – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said on Saturday that the Biden administration would put pressure on both Pacific and U.S. business allies to step up efforts to counter the growing threat posed by China, and that the Pentagon was ready. Help Ukraine to better defend itself against Russia as tensions between the two countries have risen.

“The United States is a Pacific power,” Mr. Austin declared during a speech at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum, the first private meeting of defense officials and experts since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic. “We are not asking countries to choose between the United States and China. Instead, we are working to develop a free and stable and open international system. “

In his most important speech since the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, ending the chaos of the longest-running US war, Mr Austin made little mention of US military efforts in the Middle East over the past two decades, instead focusing on them. Almost exclusively in Beijing, whose nuclear, cyber and economic gains have left US officials in the three administrations increasingly confused.

He offered a detailed outline of his strategy for dealing with China, which he called “integrated sanctions,” aimed at strengthening work with allies and partners in the region and putting pressure on the US technology industry to keep ahead of Chinese innovations.