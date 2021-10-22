to-distribute-ipl-tenders-for-next-cycle-including-manchester-united-owner-many-shown-interest-to-participate-in-ipl-2022-auction-for-two-new-teams – Manchester United Many big investors, including the owner of IPL, expressed interest in the auction of IPL, 2 new teams will be announced on this day

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to earn $5 billion from the broadcast (TV and digital) rights of the IPL in the next five-year cycle (2023-2027). Whereas with the arrival of two new teams, many big names are in the race in the bidding process.

Star India holds the broadcast rights for the IPL for the 2018 to 2022 cycle. Its ‘valuation’ at that time was around $2.5 billion, but it is expected to double (about Rs 36,000 crore) in the next cycle.

A senior board official said, “A US-based company had expressed interest in bidding for IPL media rights sometime back. From 2022 there will be ten teams in the IPL and there will be 74 matches, which will increase its valuation.

He said, “With the arrival of two new teams, Rs 7000 to 10000 crore will come and the broadcasting rights will also increase. The broadcast rights of IPL are likely to be in the range of four to five billion dollars in the next cycle.

Any foreign company will get IPL media broadcasting rights only if it has an Indian branch. Last time TV and digital media rights were bought by Star India after defeating Sony.

BCCI generally categorizes TV, digital (streaming), radio and social media rights but in the past all rights were given to only one. Companies can also bid separately, but if the valuation of any one bid is more than the amount made up of all the other bids, then they will be given the rights.

The board will announce the invitation of tenders in Dubai on October 25. Two new IPL teams will also be announced on the same day. The Glaser family, owner of football club Manchester United, has also taken the IPL team auction document.