To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit an ‘Influencer Army’



In March, the White House also orchestrated a live Instagram conversation between Dr Fauci and Eugenio Derbez, a Mexican actor with more than 16.6 million Instagram followers who openly doubted the vaccines. During their 37-minute discussion, Mr. Derbez was candid about his concerns.

“What if I get the vaccine, but it doesn’t protect me against the new variant?” ” He asked. Dr Fauci acknowledged that vaccines might not completely protect people against the variants, but said, “It’s very, very good at protecting you against serious illnesses.”

Mr Flaherty said the aim of the campaign was to be “a positive information effort”.

State and local governments have taken the same approach, but on a smaller scale and sometimes with financial incentives.

In February, Colorado awarded a contract worth up to $ 16.4 million to Denver-based Idea Marketing, which includes a program to pay creators in the state between $ 400 and $ 1,000. per month to promote vaccines.

Jessica Bralish, director of communications at the Colorado Department of Public Health, said influencers get paid because “too often diverse communities are asked to contact their communities for free. And to be fair, we know we need to pay people for their work. “

As part of the effort, influencers showed off where on their arms they were injected, using emojis and selfies to punctuate the achievement. “I joined the Pfizer club,” Ashley Cummins, a fashion and style influencer in Boulder, Colo., Recently announced in a smiling selfie while holding her vaccine card. She added a mask emoji and an applause emoji.

“Woooh! This is so exciting! ”Commented one fan.

The campaign creators’ posts contain a disclosure stating “a paid partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.”