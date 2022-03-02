Education

To fill a total of 966 vacancies for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 CHO posts, see medical job details here

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
To fill a total of 966 vacancies for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 CHO posts, see medical job details here
Written by admin
To fill a total of 966 vacancies for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 CHO posts, see medical job details here

To fill a total of 966 vacancies for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 CHO posts, see medical job details here

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has published the notification of Community Health Office (NHM CHO Jobs) Recruitment 2022. Online applications are being invited to fill more than 900 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAMS NHM, sams.co.in. Candidates will be recruited under the Public Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

This is a golden opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field in Madhya Pradesh. The last date for online application is March 15. Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test. Candidates who get the job will get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Read the NHM CHO job notification carefully for more details.

Check the vacancy details here
This recruitment (NHM MP Recruitment 2022) will fill a total of 966 vacancies for Community Health Officer posts. This includes a total of 480 vacancies in Community Health (CCH) for 5 months certification and 486 vacancies for Community Health Services.

Find out who can apply?
Must have done CHH – BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, GNM, BAMS.
CHO – Nursing with Integrated Certificate in Community Health in the final year recognized by the Nursing Council of India, New Delhi (Such candidates should have taken admission in B.Sc Nursing Session Year 2016 or Post / Basic B.Sc Nursing Session Year 2018) B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. SC should have done.

READ Also  Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Age range
The age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum age 40 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for full details.

Madhya Pradesh NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply online from here

IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life

#fill #total #vacancies #NHM #Recruitment #CHO #posts #medical #job #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Study Abroad Tips and Tricks: Study Abroad: Students studying abroad face these challenges, these tips can help - Follow these tips to avoid the challenges facing students studying abroad

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment