To fill a total of 966 vacancies for NHM MP Recruitment 2022 CHO posts, see medical job details here

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has published the notification of Community Health Office (NHM CHO Jobs) Recruitment 2022. Online applications are being invited to fill more than 900 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAMS NHM, sams.co.in. Candidates will be recruited under the Public Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.This is a golden opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field in Madhya Pradesh. The last date for online application is March 15. Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test. Candidates who get the job will get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Read the NHM CHO job notification carefully for more details.

This recruitment (NHM MP Recruitment 2022) will fill a total of 966 vacancies for Community Health Officer posts. This includes a total of 480 vacancies in Community Health (CCH) for 5 months certification and 486 vacancies for Community Health Services.

Must have done CHH – BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, GNM, BAMS.

CHO – Nursing with Integrated Certificate in Community Health in the final year recognized by the Nursing Council of India, New Delhi (Such candidates should have taken admission in B.Sc Nursing Session Year 2016 or Post / Basic B.Sc Nursing Session Year 2018) B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. SC should have done.

The age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum age 40 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for full details.

