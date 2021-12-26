To fill more than 11000 vacancies in DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022, check the details
Highlights
- Great opportunity to get a government job.
- Bumper teacher recruitment in Odisha.
- More than 11000 seats for various subjects.
In this recruitment (DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022), more than 11000 teachers will be recruited for various subjects in Odisha in TGT and other posts. Hindi teachers, Sanskrit teachers, Telugu teachers and physical education teachers will be recruited on contract basis. The Board has conducted online examination for selection of candidates in the first week of March 2022. To get more candidates have to go through DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification. The direct link to the notification is given below.
Important dates of DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022
Teacher Recruitment Notification published – 24 December 2021
Start of online application – 03 January 2022
Last date for submission of application – 31st January 2022
Temporary date of online exam – first week of March
Vacancy Details (DSE Odisha Teacher Vacancy 2022 Details)
TGT Art – 3308 posts
TGT Science (PCM): 2370 posts
TGT Science (CBZ): 1544 posts
Hindi teacher: 1753 posts
Sanskrit teacher: 1188 posts
Telugu Teacher: 22 posts
Physical Education Teacher: 1218 posts
Total number of vacancies – 11403 posts
Who can apply?
Bachelor’s degree in a related subject from any recognized university or institution. The age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum 32 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Application fee
General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600. Candidates in SC, ST and PWD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400 / -.
Notification of Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022
Official website
