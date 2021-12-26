To fill more than 11000 vacancies in DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022, check the details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

Bumper teacher recruitment in Odisha.

More than 11000 seats for various subjects.

Teacher Recruitment 2022:There is good news for candidates preparing for teacher recruitment. Directorate of Secondary Education, DSE Odisha has published the notification of Teacher Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website dseodisha.in. Online applications will start from 03 January 2022 and will run till 31 January 2022.



In this recruitment (DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022), more than 11000 teachers will be recruited for various subjects in Odisha in TGT and other posts. Hindi teachers, Sanskrit teachers, Telugu teachers and physical education teachers will be recruited on contract basis. The Board has conducted online examination for selection of candidates in the first week of March 2022. To get more candidates have to go through DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Important dates of DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022

Teacher Recruitment Notification published – 24 December 2021

Start of online application – 03 January 2022

Last date for submission of application – 31st January 2022

Temporary date of online exam – first week of March

Railway job: Government job for 12th pass in Central Railway, last date to apply is near

Vacancy Details (DSE Odisha Teacher Vacancy 2022 Details)

TGT Art – 3308 posts

TGT Science (PCM): 2370 posts

TGT Science (CBZ): 1544 posts

Hindi teacher: 1753 posts

Sanskrit teacher: 1188 posts

Telugu Teacher: 22 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 1218 posts

Total number of vacancies – 11403 posts

Who can apply?

Bachelor’s degree in a related subject from any recognized university or institution. The age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum 32 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

JSSC CGL 2022: Opportunity to get government job in Jharkhand, total 956 posts, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600. Candidates in SC, ST and PWD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400 / -.

Notification of Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022

Official website