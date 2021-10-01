To find out where Jacob DeGrom is going, see Where He’s From

DeLEON SPRINGS, Fla. – In an unspoiled town, where Spanish moss rests on the shores of Spring Garden Lake, a split-rail fence and the ruins of a sugar-mill, Tony DeGrom, a retired cable lineman, awaits the return of his son, Jacob, each fall.

Tony and his wife, Tammy, moved to a rural area decades ago as they wanted to retreat inland from Daytona Beach with family and friends. By the time Jacob was 2 years old, Tony had put a ball in his son’s hands and was watching his green horn grow.

Jacob is now 33 and a two-time Cy Young Award winner for the Mets. But the son still drives down the dirt path to throw his pickup truck into his childhood home with his father.

This is the rite of autumn for regular men.

“The highlight of my days,” said 66-year-old Tony.

Life is slow here for a pitcher throwing at 102 mph.