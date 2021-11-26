To fulfill the promise made to Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi is saying ‘no one has come’? BJP MP taunts on China’s statement

Swamy has put PM Modi in the dock by referring to the news published on page 11 of The Hindu newspaper. Actually, in this the statement of the Chinese spokesperson was mentioned, in which he has condemned CDS General Bipin Rawat. The Chinese spokesperson says that the leaders of both countries believe that China and India are not a threat to each other.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy is once again an attacker on his own government. Their attitudes are getting bitter about China itself. Referring to the news published in an English newspaper, he has targeted PM Modi’s statement which he gave after the conflict with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. His question is whether Narendra Modi is saying ‘no one has come’ to fulfill the promise made to Xi Jinping?

Subramanian Swamy had earlier also questioned that when the Indian Army had reached further on the strategic fronts, then why had to make a sudden agreement with China. Because of this, India had to withdraw from there. He said that China must have been happy with the government’s move. Swami had said that China did not step on our soil, it was not true. General Naravane ordered the troops to cross the LAC and capture Pangog hill of the PLA base. China is still sitting on Depsang. But we have to get out of there.

The Hindu on page 11 has a quote from China’s Spokesman condemning CDS Gen Rawat, and stating “leaders of the two countries hold China and India do not constitute a threat to each other”. Really!! China is not a threat!!! Modi’s “koi aaya nahin” was a commitment to Xi? Shocking! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 26, 2021

Significantly, 14 rounds of talks have been held between India and China to resolve the ongoing border dispute along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. There have been 14 rounds of talks between the two countries at the Corps Commander level to end the deadlock, but the talks have been inconclusive so far. In each round, both sides have issued separate statements accusing each other of the failure of talks. India said China’s unilateral efforts to change the status quo were responsible for the standoff.

On the other hand, China says that whatever it is, stay where it is. China said that instead of assessing the situation wrongly, India should take the talks to the end. India is making unreasonable demands in the whole matter. China has made several efforts to end the border standoff and defuse the ongoing tension. He has shown his utmost sincerity to maintain the relationship.