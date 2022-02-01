To get away from Malvika, Vanraj placed such a condition in front of Anuj-Anupama, both were stunned

In TV’s No. 1 show ‘Anupama’ these days the closeness of Mukku i.e. Malavika and Vanraj is increasing. Malavika considers Vanraj to be a good person. Anuj and Anupama are very worried about this. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj, Anuj and Anupama will see an argument over Malavika. In which Vanraj will put a big condition to get away from Mukku. Anuj and Anupama will be stunned to hear this.

A clip of the upcoming episode was shown in the promo of the show. In which Anupama, Anuj and Vanraj are talking about Malvika. The trio are talking in a cabin and Anupama shouts at Vanraj. Anupama says Mr Shah, pretend this business and stop your game. After this, Anuj throws Vanraj’s nameplate in the dustbin. Anuj will tell Vanraj that he will give what he wants. But stay away from Malvika.

Vanraj placed the condition: Taking advantage of this, Vanraj will put a big condition in front of Anuj. He will tell Anuj that he is ready to break the partnership with Mukku. But to gain something, you have to lose. Are you ready to break your partnership? Anuj and Anupama are shocked to hear this.

Let us tell you that Vanraj is pretending to be in love with Malavika except Kavya in the show. His eyes are on Anuj’s business. He wants to grab Anuj’s business through Malvika. The upcoming episode is going to be very interesting. It has to be seen whether Anuj will be able to make a big sacrifice for his sister. This big condition of Vanraj can bring a big storm in the life of Anuj and Anupama.

Significantly, Anupama Show is the most popular TV show. Viewers love it very much. The story of this serial revolves around Anupama. People like the character of Rupali Ganguly i.e. Anupama. This show has been number one in the TRP list for a long time. In this serial many issues including domestic violence, violence against women have been shown. Due to which people also see it by connecting it with their life.