To get back arrested executive, China uses a hardball tactic: seizing foreigners

While Canadian courts heard the arguments, there were signs that Washington and Beijing were trying to find common ground. Talks between Ms Meng’s team and the Justice Department began more than a year ago, a person familiar with the Justice Department’s conversations with her said.

At the State Department, two Canadians appeared as a priority in human rights matters. The department said at the time, when Wendy R. Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, joined talks in China in July, saying they “raised matters of American and Canadian citizens”.

Last week, President Biden held a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Neither side gave details, but Mr. Xi’s public comments suggested he wanted to defuse tensions. Both sides, Mr. Xi said, “China-US relations should be put back on the right track of stable development as soon as possible,” according to China’s official summary.

Public resolution, however, may have been slowed by Canada’s recent election. The prime minister, Mr Trudeau, took office again in an election last week, although he failed to secure a commanding majority in parliament.

The Chinese government’s hardball strategy may have been successful in springing up Ms Meng, but it appears to have created a permanent oidium in Canada, reflecting the political cost of seizing foreign nationals. More than 70 percent of Canadian respondents to a Pew Research Center survey this year had an unfavorable view of China. There has been increased opposition to buying Huawei equipment.

But under Mr. Xi, Chinese officials have been courageous in rejecting Western criticism. They have said Ms Meng’s arrest was politically political and is willing to go to great lengths to make sure she does not face trial in the United States.

“It was political persecution of a Chinese national with the goal of crushing a Chinese high-tech enterprise,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a statement about Ms Meng on Saturday. “The actions taken by the United States and Canada were classic arbitrary deterrence.”