To get glimpse of MS Dhoni die-hard fan Ajay Gill walks 1436 Km to his village to ranchi for 2nd Time his hero Mahi welcomed him at his farm house

Ajay Gill from Haryana has walked 1436 kms to catch a glimpse of his hero MS Dhoni for the second time in 3 months. For the first time, Mahi could not meet him due to being busy with the IPL.

The fan following of former legendary captain MS Dhoni is probably bigger than any player in India. This is the reason why fans go to any extent to get a glimpse of their hero. Another incident has come to the fore in this episode, which shows the craze of his fans towards Dhoni.

A fan named Ajay Gill from Haryana covered a distance of 1436 kms to reach Ranchi and catch a glimpse of his hero MS Dhoni. It is to be noted that this is the second incident of Gill walking to see the Ranchi legend in the last three months. The last time he went to Ranchi, it took him 16 days, while this time he completed his journey in 18 days. However, the first time he went to Ranchi, Ajay Gill could not meet his hero as Mahi was not there.

However, this time his wish came true. If reports are to be believed, it was also told that Mahi not only met his ardent fan but also invited him inside his farm house and autographed him. Dhoni had arranged for Ajay’s stay inside his farm house. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ensured that his fans reach their homes well. Mahi also arranged flight tickets for Gill to return to Haryana.

18-year-old Ajay Gill from Jalan Kheda, Haryana is popularly known as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Jabra fan. He had reached Ranchi on foot for the second time in three months to meet Dhoni. After meeting Mahi, Ajay Gill said, “My life has become blessed.

Describing himself, Ajay Gill said, I had taken an oath that I will not play cricket until Dhoni gives his blessings. On 15 August 2020, I also quit playing cricket with Dhoni. Now I will start again. Ajay told that he has studied up to 12th standard. At present he works as a barber in his city.

Ajay Gill also told that he wants to make a career in cricket. After getting the blessings of Dhoni, he will start his career again. After meeting Dhoni, Ajay expressed happiness by coming out of the farm house. Ajay said that he is very happy to meet Dhoni. The result of walking 1436 km for him was good. The picture of Ajay and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is viral on social media.