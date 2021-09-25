To Get Meng Wanzhou Back, China Uses a Hardball Tactic: Seizing Foreigners

In a swift climax to a 1,030-day standoff, China has welcomed a company executive whose arrest in Canada and possible extradition to the United States has made him the epicenter of superpower friction. In getting him back, Beijing brandishes a formidable political tool: using detained foreign nationals as bargaining chips in disputes with other countries.

The executive, Meng Wanzhou, landed in China Saturday night local time to a public that widely views her as a victim of arrogant American excesses. At the same juncture, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians who had been detained by Chinese authorities just days after Ms Meng’s arrest, were released and returned to Canada.

The exchange resolves one of those festive controversies that has turned tensions between Washington and Beijing to the worst in decades. But it will do little to address deeper issues, including human rights, widespread repression in Hong Kong, cyber espionage, China’s threat to use force against Taiwan and fears in Beijing that the United States will never accept China’s rise. .