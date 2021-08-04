To Jump Higher, Vashti Cunningham Entrusted Her Father. The Quarterback.

TOKYO – Vashti Cunningham doesn’t have many spaces left to check the high jump.

At just 23, she won national championships and a world indoor title. An Olympic medal, preferably gold, is just about all that’s left for an athlete whose parentage exploits might explain their showjumping sense.

His father and coach Randall, the former NFL quarterback who played primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, used to jump over some really big offensive and defensive linemen to get into the zone. goals. Her mother was a ballerina at the Dance Theater of Harlem, a profession that requires a good set of springs.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that their daughter is a world-class high jumper. Cunningham finished 13th at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, when she was still a teenager, just five months after winning the world indoor high jump title. At the athletics world championships in Doha, Qatar two years ago, she finished third.

To climb to the top step of the podium in Tokyo, Cunningham and her father developed an unconventional strategy: she doesn’t practice jumping at all. How little does Cunningham jump in training? As rarely as one day every three weeks, and no more than 10 times on the day of the jump. Instead of jumping, she focuses on strength and speed training and technique.