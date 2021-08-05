To prepare for Tokyo’s weather, Belgium’s field hockey team trained in a heat chamber.

TOKYO – Perhaps the most prominent athletes at all of the Tokyo Olympics are field hockey goalies.

Consider the conditions in Tuesday’s semi-final between Belgium and India: a heat index of 100 degrees, an artificial turf pitch, little to no cloud cover or wind, and a start at 10:30 am. Weft.

Now listen to what Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch wore during the 5-2 victory at the Oi hockey stadium: a helmet, a black long-sleeved jersey, shorts and protections on the hands, shoulders, chest, knees, shins and feet – useful with a soaring balloon but not for Tokyo summers.

“Inside it’s 50 degrees,” Vanasch, 33, said. From Celsius, this translates to approximately one million degrees Fahrenheit. (Actually 122.) He continued, “But you’re just facing this.”

The many things the second-ranked Belgian team did to face the heat in Tokyo took them away from a win of their first Olympic gold. And it all started in what is essentially a heat chamber at a home college.