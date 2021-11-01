to-virat-kohli-family-and-daughter-are-not-good-former-pakistan-cricketer-tells-how-india-lost-to-new-zealand-in-t20-world-cup-2021-due- to-pressure-video – ‘I’ve never seen India play like this’, says Pakistani veteran on threats to Virat Kohli’s family; Watch Video

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s family has come to know about receiving threats after the defeat in the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan cricketer has called it regrettable.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s family has come to know about receiving threats after the defeat in the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan cricketer has called it regrettable.

The Indian team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup has created a ruckus on social media. Where Mohammed Shami had to face criticism after the match against Pakistan. After that, after the defeat against New Zealand, the news of Virat Kohli’s family getting threats came to the fore.

In fact, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has mentioned this on his YouTube channel and called it regrettable. He said, ‘No one should go on the family. It is regrettable to receive threats to Virat Kohli’s family.

He said, ‘I heard on TV that threats are coming for Virat Kohli’s daughter. This is a game, look at it like a game. You didn’t like Virat Kohli, you say that but you shouldn’t go on family. I am very sorry to hear this today.

Team India lost due to pressure

The former veteran Pakistan cricketer said, ‘I have never seen the way India played today. He had taken a lot of pressure on himself. He could not make a comeback after the defeat of Pakistan. The batsmen were not able to take even singles.

T20 World Cup 2021: India below Namibia in the points table, Team India on the verge of being out of the race for the semi-finals; Know the equation

He further said that, ‘There was so much criticism of India that they were not able to play today. Virat Kohli was not able to take a single on spin. The Indian team was nowhere to be seen in the bowling as well. Changed the batting order and I was very surprised to see today’s game.

Significantly, India first lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and in the second match New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets. Batting first after losing the toss, the Indian team could only manage 110 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand’s team won by two wickets in 14.3 overs. After this defeat, India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals have been very low.