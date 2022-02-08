Tobin Bell Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Tobin Bell’s Net Worth and Salary?

Tobin Bell is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $16 million. Bell is probably best known for playing John Kramer / Jigsaw in the “Saw” horror franchise (2004–present). Tobin has more than 120 acting credits to his name, including the films “Tootsie” (1982), “Mississippi Burning” (1988), “Goodfellas” (1990), “The Firm” (1993), and “The Quick and the Dead” (1995) and the television series “Revelations” (2005), “The Kill Point” (2007), and “Days of Our Lives” (2016).

He voiced Doctor Alchemy / Savitar on The CW superhero series “The Flash” from 2016 to 2017, and he has lent his voice to the video games “Saw” (2009), “Saw II: Flesh & Blood” (2010), and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” (2020). Bell also served as a producer on the feature films “Dark House” (2014) and “The Way We Weren’t” (2019) and the short films “Unbelief” (2015) and “My Pretty Pony” (2017).

Early Life

Tobin Bell was born Joseph Henry Tobin Jr. on August 7, 1942, in Queens, New York. Tobin and his two siblings grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts, with an English mother, Eileen Julia Bell Tobin, and American father, Joseph H. Tobin. Eileen was an actress, and Joseph established the Quincy, Massachusetts, radio station WJDA. As a college student, Bell studied journalism and liberal arts, and after graduating from Boston University, he earned a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies from New Jersey’s Montclair State University. Before he went into acting, Tobin worked at the New York Botanical Garden. Bell has said that he was inspired to pursue an acting career after attending a Boston University seminar by Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn. Tobin studied with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio and with Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse, and he was a background actor in more than 30 films in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Career

In 1982, Bell had uncredited roles as a waiter in “Tootsie,” a reporter in “Sophie’s Choice,” and a courtroom observer in “The Verdict.” He then appeared in the film “Turk 182!” (1985) and the TV movie “Perfect Witness” (1989) and guest-starred in two episodes of “The Equalizer” (1987-1988). After moving to Los Angeles, Tobin was cast as a “tough, street smart, FBI agent” in the 1988 crime thriller “Mississippi Burning,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. He appeared in the films “An Innocent Man” (1989), “False Identity” (1990), “Ruby” (1992), “In the Line of Fire” (1993), “Malice” (1993), “Cheyenne” (1996), and “Overnight Delivery” (1998), and he played a parole officer in 1990’s “Goodfellas,” The Nordic Man in 1993’s “The Firm,” and ‘Dog’ Kelly in 1995’s “The Quick and the Dead.” Bell guest-starred on “Alien Nation” (1990), “Silk Stalkings” (1992), “Seinfeld” (1993), “NYPD Blue” (1993), “ER” (1994), “Chicago Hope” (1996), “Nash Bridges” (1997), “Stargate SG-1” (1998), and “Walker, Texas Ranger” (1998), and he portrayed Theodore Kaczynski in the TV movie “Unabomber: The True Story” (1996).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the early 2000s, Bell appeared in the films “Good Neighbor” (2001), “Power Play” (2002), and “Black Mask 2: City of Masks” (2002) and the TV shows “The X-Files” (2000), “The Sopranos” (2001), “Alias” (2001), “Charmed” (2002), “The West Wing” (2002), and “24” (2003). In 2004, he starred as John Kramer / Jigsaw in “Saw,” which grossed $103.9 million against a $1.2 million budget. Tobin has reprised his role in “Saw II” (2005), “Saw III” (2006), “Saw IV” (2007), “Saw V” (2008), “Saw VI” (2009), “Saw 3D” (2010), and “Jigsaw” (2017), and the franchise has grossed more than $1 billion. In 2005, Bell played Nathan Volk on the 2005 NBC series “Revelations” and Alan Beck on the 2007 Spike TV drama “The Kill Point,” and around this time, he appeared in the 2006 documentary “Going to Places: The Rise and Fall of the Slasher Film” and the 2007 films “Buried Alive,” “Decoys 2: Alien Seduction,” “The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It,” and “Boogeyman 2.”

In 2014, Tobin produced and starred in the horror movie “Dark House,” appeared in the film “Phantom Halo” and the TV movie “Finders Keepers,” and guest-starred on “Criminal Minds” and “Wilfred.” He had a recurring role as Yo Ling on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” in 2016, and in 2017, he played the devil in “61: Highway to Hell” and appeared in the films “12 Feet Deep,” “The Sandman,” and “Belzebuth.” In recent years, Bell has guest-starred on “Creepshow” (2019) and “MacGyver” (2020), appeared in the films “Ice Cream in the Cupboard” (2019), “Gates of Darkness” (2019), “Let Us In” (2020), “The Call” (2020), “A Father’s Legacy” (2020), and “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” (2021), and played Dr. Lasher on the podcast “The Gloom” (2021).

Personal Life

Tobin married Elizabeth Warren in 1993, and they welcomed sons Cooper and Justin before Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2018. In a 2006 interview with MTV.com, Bell spoke about coaching a Little League baseball team while being known for playing a serial killer, stating, “Most of them haven’t seen [“Saw”], some of them have. I’m always surprised when parents let their 12-year-olds see this kind of stuff, but you know, it’s up to parents to make that decision. I ask them, ‘Were you afraid?’ and they say, ‘Nah.'” Tobin also said in the interview that one of his sons dressed up as Jigsaw the previous Halloween. According to Bell’s official website, some of his favorite things are “climbing in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, playing guitar, photography and the game of baseball.”

Awards and Nominations

Bell earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series for “Days of Our Lives” in 2017, and he received MTV Movie Award nominations for Best Villain for “Saw II” (2006) and “Saw III” (2007). He was inducted into the “Fangoria” Chainsaw Awards Horror Hall of Fame in 2010, and he earned a Best Villain award and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for “Saw II” in 2006. Tobin won an Eyegore Award for Best Villain in a Film Series in 2009, and he received Scream Award nominations for Most Vile Villain for “Saw II” (2006) and “Saw III” (2007) and Best Villain for “Saw IV” (2008). In 2015, he was named Best Actor in a Short Film for “Unbelief” at the CineRockom International Film Festival.