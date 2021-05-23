Today I learned about the band making a giant marble-based instrument



Swedish band Wintergatan could also be broadly identified for its Marble Machine music video (which featured a machine dropping marbles to play drums, a bass, and different devices), however at present I learned that they’re constructing a larger, higher model, and documenting the complete course of on YouTube. It’s known as the Marble Machine X, and it’s pushed by a motor as an alternative of a hand crank, is being constructed by a complete workforce of individuals, and, hopefully will have the ability to go on tour and be performed on stage when it’s completed.

Wintergartan additionally produced a construct log of the first machine, however this new venture is method grander in scope, providing a deeper have a look at the artistic course of that results in… effectively, constructing a huge musical instrument that makes use of marbles. The band put out eight construct movies for the unique machine earlier than it launched its debut music video — the construct log for the Marble Machine X is at 161 movies and counting. (When you had been in search of one thing to do that weekend, that’s fairly a backlog of delightfully nerdy content material to fill your time with!)

It additionally seems that, if you’re constructing a machine made to sling marbles to make tunes, nearly each a part of that course of is attention-grabbing. The music nerd in me squealed in delight when Martin Molin, the band member that’s working with a workforce to construct the machine, confirmed off the 28-audio channel cable they’re utilizing to maintain the machine trying clear and wire-free. There’s additionally the fascinating video that first acquired me hooked, the place he exhibits off an immaculately-crafted wooden piece that types marbles equally into 4 tracks. Or, moderately, the piece of wooden that doesn’t try this job correctly, which is why he’s now designing a substitute.

The movies aren’t precisely obscure: Wintergatan has over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and a few of the movies about the Marble Machine X have near that variety of views. However by some means I, somebody who routinely watches movies about folks constructing bizarre, superior devices, had simply missed it till now, so I figured I’d share the pleasure in case the YouTube algorithm had additionally stored this hidden from you. I can’t wait to listen to Wintergatan absolutely flip the factor on, and do an epic remaster of the unique Marble Machine music.