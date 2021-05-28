Today I learned the PS5’s controller can buzz along to your music on Spotify



The DualSense controller for PS5 has nice haptic suggestions for video games like Returnal and Demon’s Souls. However at the moment I discovered that it’s additionally good at buzzing along to tunes on Spotify when plugged right into a PC.

Whereas searching Reddit, I stumbled throughout an historical thread from six months in the past the place a person defined that, by plugging in a DualSense and tweaking a couple of settings, the gadget’s built-in haptics motors will do their finest to play your music from the Spotify app on Home windows 10. For those who press your ear to the controller, it’s like listening into the world’s smallest rave ever, maybe with a couple of Astro Bots in attendance.

I assume you simply ran to go get your controller to do this out — as a result of that’s the similar response that I had. Okay, however first decrease your expectations earlier than you get began. The haptics doubtless received’t blow you away, as they aren’t tuned for this explicit use case — that is only for enjoyable!

Plug your controller into your PC through a USB-C cable and look forward to Home windows to routinely set up the driver.

As soon as it’s put in, faucet the speaker icon close to the bottom-right nook of your show the place the time is proven. Set “Audio system (Wi-fi Controller)” as your audio output.

Open the Management Panel and click on “Sound.” From there, click on on your present audio output and choose the “Properties” button just under that.

Click on “Enhancements,” the third tab from the left on the pop-up window. Test the field subsequent to “Speaker Fill,” then hit “Apply.”

You’ll want to restart the Spotify app for the haptic playback to start. When you begin the app up once more, try to be ready to really feel your music. You would possibly even have the ability to hear the haptics motors doing their finest at taking part in the music in case you press the DualSense to your ear.

For those who truly need to pay attention to your music, as well as to feeling it in haptics type, simply plug a set of headphones into the DualSense’s 3.5mm jack and the audio shall be handed by way of. Your audio setup will look a little bit foolish this fashion, however who cares?

Right here’s a observe that I really feel exhibits off the impact nicely. Click on the Spotify emblem in the prime proper of the embed to have the observe open inside the PC app: