Today: Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon can’t stop laughing at lewd joke

Karl Stefanovic could also be 46 years previous, however he nonetheless has the thoughts of a teenage boy.

The At the moment host could not stop laughing on Tuesday morning after his co-anchor Allison Langdon admitted she was ‘in a little bit of a flap’.

‘In a flap’ is a standard idiom that means to be indignant or sad, however the phrase ‘flaps’ can also be a slang time period for vagina.

‘I’ve obtained to confess this morning I am in a little bit of a flap. Brookie’s jumped ship!’ Allison stated, referring to At the moment’s leisure reporter Brooke Boney, who was doing a stay cross from SBS headquarters in Sydney.

Karl was clearly amused by the double entendre.

He glanced knowingly at a producer off digicam then doubled over on his desk as he burst into matches of uncontrollable laughter.

Realising she’d set Karl off, Allison started laughing herself and scrambled to get the section again on observe.

The 41-year-old tried to make it seem like the hosts have been simply laughing concerning the reality Brooke was broadcasting from outdoors a rival TV station.

‘You understand, a little bit of a flap? Brookie’s not right here and I did not know why and then I see this shot of her – and what is going on on? She’s at SBS this morning’ Allison stated.

Brooke, who had overheard the co-hosts infantile laughing, adopted Allison’s lead by attempting to make it seem as if they weren’t laughing at the ‘flaps’ comment at all.

‘Ally, I am right here for Eurovision. Please do not begin any rumours. We do not want that form of warmth, sweetheart. Come on,’ she stated.

‘I am simply right here to vote on the songs. I can’t say anymore as a result of I do not need us to get disqualified.’

Brooke then moved the section on by persevering with her leisure information bulletin.

SBS is the Australian broadcaster for the Eurovision Tune Content material.

Brooke beforehand labored for SBS and Indigenous channel NITV as a political reporter earlier than becoming a member of 9 in early 2019.