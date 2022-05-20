TODAY Show Concert Series 2022 – Gadget Clock
Harry Kinds took over Rockefeller Plaza Thursday for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY to the glee and screams of adoring followers.
The scores of followers who camped out in hopes of catching a glimpse of the worldwide celebrity was staggering. In accordance with TODAY.com, the callout for Kinds’ efficiency broke TODAY data, with about 50,000 folks requesting Fan Passes to see him carry out.
On the heels of the triumphant success of Kinds’ cease on the plaza stage, TODAY introduced Friday the remainder of summer season 2022’s roster for its common live performance collection.
This summer season’s roster consists of performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Romeo Santos and Jack Harlow, amongst many others.
The entire record of the concert events scheduled-to-date is beneath. All performances are on Fridays except in any other case introduced. Extra performances can be revealed within the coming weeks.
JUNE
June 17 — Jon Batiste
June 24 — Conan Grey
JULY
July 15 — Lizzo
July 22 — Romeo Santos
July 28 (Thursday) — Maren Morris
AUGUST
Aug. 5 — Walker Hayes
Aug. 12 — Jack Harlow
Aug. 26 — Mickey Guyton
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 — Brandi Carlile
TODAY requires proof of vaccination and a legitimate photograph ID for all Rockefeller Plaza performances. Learn extra on COVID-19 protocols right here.
See the complete lineup right here: TODAY.com/Live shows.
