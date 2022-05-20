TODAY Show Concert Series 2022 – Gadget Clock





Harry Kinds took over Rockefeller Plaza Thursday for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY to the glee and screams of adoring followers.

The scores of followers who camped out in hopes of catching a glimpse of the worldwide celebrity was staggering. In accordance with TODAY.com, the callout for Kinds’ efficiency broke TODAY data, with about 50,000 folks requesting Fan Passes to see him carry out.

On the heels of the triumphant success of Kinds’ cease on the plaza stage, TODAY introduced Friday the remainder of summer season 2022’s roster for its common live performance collection.

This summer season’s roster consists of performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Romeo Santos and Jack Harlow, amongst many others.

The entire record of the concert events scheduled-to-date is beneath. All performances are on Fridays except in any other case introduced. Extra performances can be revealed within the coming weeks.

JUNE

June 17 — Jon Batiste

June 24 — Conan Grey

JULY

July 15 — Lizzo

July 22 — Romeo Santos

July 28 (Thursday) — Maren Morris

AUGUST

Aug. 5 — Walker Hayes

Aug. 12 — Jack Harlow

Aug. 26 — Mickey Guyton

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 — Brandi Carlile

TODAY requires proof of vaccination and a legitimate photograph ID for all Rockefeller Plaza performances. Learn extra on COVID-19 protocols right here.

See the complete lineup right here: TODAY.com/Live shows.