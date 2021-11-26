‘Today’s Outfit Is Confidence’: Atypical TikTok Star Enchants Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Martha Izquierdo, 49, less than five feet tall, doesn’t fit into Tic Tac Toe’s impressive mold. But for a Mexican journalist to conquer social media after reading about sexual abuse, kidnapping, two bouts of cancer and two heart attacks, it was practically a chore.

Ms Izquierdo, who lives in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca, has garnered more than 600,000 followers on social media platforms, with her videos receiving nearly 24 million likes.

What is the message that made her so popular in a time of epidemics and in a country experiencing record levels of violence?

“I started talking about issues related to looking at life in a positive light,” said Ms Izquierdo. “Facing your fears, letting people understand that each of us is unique, unchangeable.”