‘Today’s Outfit Is Confidence’: Atypical TikTok Star Enchants Mexico
MEXICO CITY – Martha Izquierdo, 49, less than five feet tall, doesn’t fit into Tic Tac Toe’s impressive mold. But for a Mexican journalist to conquer social media after reading about sexual abuse, kidnapping, two bouts of cancer and two heart attacks, it was practically a chore.
Ms Izquierdo, who lives in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca, has garnered more than 600,000 followers on social media platforms, with her videos receiving nearly 24 million likes.
What is the message that made her so popular in a time of epidemics and in a country experiencing record levels of violence?
“I started talking about issues related to looking at life in a positive light,” said Ms Izquierdo. “Facing your fears, letting people understand that each of us is unique, unchangeable.”
In a recent video featuring her, Ms Izquierdo sits in front of the camera in a simple black T-shirt and floral pants. “Today’s dress is confident,” she says. “So don’t stop believing in yourself.”
In the second video, this video with more than 300,000 views, she hurries out of the house on her way to work.
“I run late, but always face the best every day,” she says. “How did you all wake up – did you give yourself a dose of your love?”
An award-winning journalist with decades of reporting experience, Ms. Ezequieldo is relatively new to social media stardom. When the epidemic hit Mexico in 2020, she decided to open a TikTok account, where she goes via @marthaizquierdooficial.
“We were afraid to go out, we were afraid to die,” she said in a recent interview. “I think being insecure makes a lot of people sit down and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to think about life and what we’re doing wrong.’ And that’s where I appeared. “
In May, Ms. Izquierdo posted a video of herself dressed as Wonder Woman to celebrate her freedom from cancer. The video went viral and soon Ms. Ezequiel’s fan base began to grow.
She said, “I will dance, I will dress, I will dress. “I’m not a character – the person on TikTok is really me. And I’m actually a little crazy. “
In a country where the epidemic has wreaked havoc on public health and the economy, Ms. Izquierdo offers her fans a dose of pure joy. And in the digital age where everything is photoshopped glamor, Ms. Izquierdo’s very common sense is to exercise, go to work, or dance on a comb. The music in her backyard has made her fantastic.
Her colorful outfits are part of her charm, from traditional oxcan costumes to bikinis for the beach – the long scars of cancer surgery that proudly appeared on her belly. But Ms. Ezequiel’s brand is not as confident as Couture.
“If you want to start over, start over,” she said in a clip. That’s life – never give up. “
Cristina Mendez Sanchez, who discovered Ms. Izquierdo’s video a few months ago, has been suffering from depression and obesity since her partner died 15 years ago. She soon became a huge fan.
“I love her, I want to be like her,” said Ms Mendez, 49. “She must be brave!”
Ms Izquierdo did not naturally come to be a symbol of confirmation, having to go through some of the most painful moments of her life before experiencing the excitement that made her a social media star.
Born to an accountant father and a housewife mother in the Gulf of Mexico-bordering Veracruz, she knew from childhood that she wanted to be a journalist.
“When they asked me: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I said, ‘Scientist, singer or journalist,’ Ms. Ezequiel remembers. ‘
After her parents divorced, Ms. Izquierdo was sent to live in Oaxaca with members of her extended family, where she said she was repeatedly raped by a male relative when she was 9 years old.
She said, “I blocked it from my mind.
Within a few years of meeting her partner, she remembered exactly what had happened, and through therapy, was able to cope with the abuse – and even forgive her abuser.
“I can’t hold any resentment or negative emotion in my heart,” Ms. Ezequiel said. “Life is not meant to be lived with it.”
After graduating from high school, Ms. Izquierdo returned to Veracruz to study journalism, and eventually became a national correspondent for one of Mexico’s top newspapers, Reform. She now distributes news updates on a local radio station in Oaxaca.
“She was a highly regarded journalist,” said Soledad Jarkin, a journalist who first met Ms Izquierdo more than 20 years ago. “She had good relations with the people in power, but also with the people on a daily basis.”
For many journalists in Mexico, one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists, reporting on the news was very dangerous: for the most part, her work involved the cartel-fuel violence that has plagued the country for decades.
In 2007, three newspaper vendors in the city where she lived were murdered, according to the violent Zetas Cartel, whose killers thought their victims were journalists. When Ms. Izquierdo went to cover the murder, she received an ominous phone call that she was ahead.
Ms. Ezequiel took her home, packed her suitcase, and fled to Mexico City. But it didn’t take long for her to return to the field and be threatened.
In April 2013, while covering a conflict between local landowners, she was surrounded and taken into custody by armed men. Ms Izquierdo was released when the army arrived.
Yet, despite constant threats at work, Ms Izquierdo said the biggest challenge of her life came when her 18-year-old partner, who was battling cancer and kidney problems, eventually died.
“I wanted to kill myself because I loved him so much that I stopped loving myself,” she said.
Then, in 2015, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and was given eight months to live. Again she thought of giving up.
But her friends and family persuaded her to keep arguing. She underwent chemotherapy and several surgeries, all over her body.
“When I look at myself, I cry in front of the mirror because my body looks deformed,” said Ms Izquierdo. “I felt like Frankenstein.”
She eventually battled cancer – but it came back in 2017, this time in her stomach. She suffered a heart attack in February of that year.
After surviving a second heart attack a few months later, Ms Izquierdo said everything had changed. While unconscious, Ms Izquierdo said she had a vision during which she heard the voice of her dead partner and told him to stay alive.
She said, “If I were alive again, it would be for a purpose. “To live, to be happy and to help other people with my life experience.”
It was this positive attitude that led her to Tiktok’s fame. But with all the followers came trolls, who called her overweight or unattractive. Initially, she received negative comments; Then, she decided to stop caring.
“When I let myself be influenced by baseless negative comments, I said to myself, ‘No – I love myself.’
Not long ago, the number of negative comments began to decline despite an increase in her followers. Seeing haters change attitudes towards her, Ms Izquierdo said, she considers the biggest achievement of her TikTok presence. They, and the messages she received from her fans, tell her how her life was affected.
A few weeks ago, one of those fans, Ms. Mendez, called for the courage to approach her idol. She said the resulting phone conversation turned her life upside down: she went to see a weight loss specialist and planned to start exercising.
“I want to get up and dance like her every morning,” Ms Mendez said. “She’s a woman. Her weight is in gold.”
For Ms. Ezequiel, this kind of influence is the point of all her efforts.
She said, “If I could change someone who was having a problem, it would all be beneficial. “If I could make them laugh.”
