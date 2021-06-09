Todd Carney proudly dresses his newborn son Lion in blue to support NSW in the State of Origin

Todd Carney has beforehand represented his residence state of New South Wales throughout the State Of Origin matches.

And on Wednesday, the 35-year-old handed on his ardour for the recreation and loyalty to the blues as he dressed his son, Lion, in a NSW onesie.

He shared a photograph of himself on his Instagram Story carrying his infant who was decked out in all blue gear, together with a hat that was a bit too massive for him.

The previous Cronulla Sharks star posted a photograph exhibiting his fiancée Susie Bradley carrying a maroon cap, in support of Queensland, as she carried their boy in his ‘Carney’ onesie.

He additionally shared a video exhibiting the former Married At First Sight star, 28, with little Lion on her chest and looking out bitter with the recreation’s outcome – NSW defeating Queensland 50 to six.

This comes after Susie just lately shared a video exhibiting the former NRL star spending high quality time with his son and her daughter from a earlier relationship.

In a Instagram video, Todd cradles Lion in his arms whereas serving to Child, Susie’s five-year-old daughter from a earlier relationship, Child, full her homework.

‘Residence work and child duties whereas I practice, you are not unhealthy @todd_carney06… fortunate to have you ever,’ she captioned the video.

Todd just lately paid tribute to Susie on Mom’s Day, sharing images of her with their newborn Lion and Child.

He wrote in the caption: ‘Glad Mom’s Day to this superb mumma we might be misplaced with out you.’

‘We admire the belongings you do for us. We love you a lot. Have an exquisite day cleansing nappies washing garments farting and simply being you’.

The couple introduced the joyful information of their son’s arrival on March 28.