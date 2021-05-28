Todd Tucker – Age, Net Worth, Height, Bio, Daughter, Mom, Wiki

Todd Tucker – Age, Net Price, Peak, Bio, Daughter, Mother, Wiki



Todd Tucker, identified largely as Kandi Burruss’s husband, is a actuality star and an actor. He has additionally operated as a line manufacturing supervisor for various TV applications and documentaries. He’s well-known for working within the collection named ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’.

Todd Tucker Age and extra

Todd Tucker (born August 4, 1973) is 47 years previous as of 2021. His zodiac signal is Leo as his birthday falls yearly on August 4.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Todd Tucker was born in Atlanta, Georgia of the USA in a good household. Not a lot is apprehended about his childhood and schooling, although his mom’s identify is Sharon Tucker and the identify of his father continues to be not made public. His mom handed away in December of 2014, reason for demise believed to be a stroke.

Nonetheless, the demise of his mom has made him extra robust, as a result of he used to see his mom as a detailed good friend and misses her very a lot. He has a complete of three kids updated. His son Ace Wells Tucker and his daughter Blaze Tucker are presently dwelling with him, and he additionally has a daughter Kaela Tucker from his earlier marriage, whom he helps very a lot.

Todd Tucker Net Price

The online price of Todd Tucker is $1 million as of 2021. Tucker’s main supply of revenue is his job as a manufacturing supervisor. He has additionally labored as a director in some motion pictures and labored on varied widespread TV exhibits.

Todd Tucker together with his spouse

Profession Data

Todd Tucker has labored a manufacturing supervisor on season 25 of Oprah Behind The Scenes, which hyped his recognition as a proficient persona. After marrying Kandi Burruss and showing within the present ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’, he was identified all around the world. Todd has additionally directed the 2011 film ‘Monster Mutt’, which was his first strive on film course. Tucker as a line producer has additionally labored on initiatives like ‘106 & Park High 10 stay’, ‘The Reality with Jeff Johnson’, ‘Coronary heart of the Metropolis’, and ‘Hip Hop vs. America 2: the place did the love go’.

Todd Tucker was nominated for ‘Fangoria Chainsaw Award’ and has completed TV collection appearances on the collection like The Dr. Oz Present, The Actual, and Steve Harvey.

Peak and Weight

Todd Tucker stands 5 ft 7 inches tall and weighs round 72 kg. He’s of African-American ethnicity and has a robust construct. Todd is a faithful Christian and has a elegant persona, for which he’s liked by his colleagues.

Todd Tucker together with his elder daughter

No Girlfriend

Todd Tucker has no girlfriend and is fortunately married since 2014. He additionally has not revealed his previous relationship.

Married to Kandi Burruss

Todd Tucker is married to Kandi Burruss and already has two children along with her. He was married on 4th of April, 2014, and is a beloved father and a husband.

Todd Tucker together with his spouse and youngsters

Fast Bio and Wiki

