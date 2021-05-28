Todd Tucker – Age, Net Worth, Height, Bio, Daughter, Mom, Wiki

By | May 28, 2021
0 Comment
Todd Tucker – Age, Net Worth, Height, Bio, Daughter, Mom, Wiki

Todd Tucker – Age, Net Price, Peak, Bio, Daughter, Mother, Wiki

Todd Tucker is a multi-proficient persona from Georgia. Discover Todd Tucker Age, Net Price, Peak, Bio, Daughter, Mother, Wiki, Birthday, Girlfriend, & extra.

Todd Tucker, identified largely as Kandi Burruss’s husband, is a actuality star and an actor. He has additionally operated as a line manufacturing supervisor for various TV applications and documentaries. He’s well-known for working within the collection named ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’.

Todd Tucker Age and extra

Todd Tucker (born August 4, 1973) is 47 years previous as of 2021. His zodiac signal is Leo as his birthday falls yearly on August 4.

Todd Tucker Age

Biography: Household, Schooling

Todd Tucker was born in Atlanta, Georgia of the USA in a good household. Not a lot is apprehended about his childhood and schooling, although his mom’s identify is Sharon Tucker and the identify of his father continues to be not made public. His mom handed away in December of 2014, reason for demise believed to be a stroke.

Nonetheless, the demise of his mom has made him extra robust, as a result of he used to see his mom as a detailed good friend and misses her very a lot. He has a complete of three kids updated. His son Ace Wells Tucker and his daughter Blaze Tucker are presently dwelling with him, and he additionally has a daughter Kaela Tucker from his earlier marriage, whom he helps very a lot.

Todd Tucker Net Price

The online price of Todd Tucker is $1 million as of 2021. Tucker’s main supply of revenue is his job as a manufacturing supervisor. He has additionally labored as a director in some motion pictures and labored on varied widespread TV exhibits.

Net Price in 2021 $1 million
Annual Earnings $83 thousand
Belongings Will Replace

Todd Tucker Net Worth
Todd Tucker together with his spouse

Profession Data

Todd Tucker has labored a manufacturing supervisor on season 25 of Oprah Behind The Scenes, which hyped his recognition as a proficient persona. After marrying Kandi Burruss and showing within the present ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’, he was identified all around the world. Todd has additionally directed the 2011 film ‘Monster Mutt’, which was his first strive on film course. Tucker as a line producer has additionally labored on initiatives like ‘106 & Park High 10 stay’, ‘The Reality with Jeff Johnson’, ‘Coronary heart of the Metropolis’, and ‘Hip Hop vs. America 2: the place did the love go’.

Todd Tucker was nominated for ‘Fangoria Chainsaw Award’ and has completed TV collection appearances on the collection like The Dr. Oz Present, The Actual, and Steve Harvey.

Peak and Weight

Todd Tucker stands 5 ft 7 inches tall and weighs round 72 kg. He’s of African-American ethnicity and has a robust construct. Todd is a faithful Christian and has a elegant persona, for which he’s liked by his colleagues.

Todd Tucker Daughter
Todd Tucker together with his elder daughter

No Girlfriend

Todd Tucker has no girlfriend and is fortunately married since 2014. He additionally has not revealed his previous relationship.

Married to Kandi Burruss

Todd Tucker is married to Kandi Burruss and already has two children along with her. He was married on 4th of April, 2014, and is a beloved father and a husband.

Todd Tucker Family
Todd Tucker together with his spouse and youngsters

Fast Bio and Wiki

Fundamental Data
Full Actual Title Todd Tucker
Date of Start August 4, 1973
Age 47 years previous
Birthday August 4
Nick Title Todd
Household Title Tucker
Start Place Georgia, United States
Present Residence Atlanta, Georgia
Gender Male
Occupation Actor, Actuality Star
Nationality American
Ethnicity Black
Faith Christianity
Solar Signal Leo
Awards Underneath Overview
Bodily Stats
Peak in Ft 5 ft and seven inches
Weight in Kg 72 kg
Peak in Meter 1.7 m
Weight in Lbs 158 lbs
Measurement Unavailable
Hair Shade Black
Eye Shade Black
Shoe Dimension (US) 8.5
Tattoo None
Household
Father Not Talked about
Mom Not Divulged
Brother(s) No Data
Sister(s) No Sister
Grandfather Not Offered
Grandmother Title Not Made Public
Private Life
Marital Standing Married
Girlfriend Already Married
Spouse Kandi Burruss
Son(s) Ace Wells Tucker
Daughter(s) Blaze Tucker
Schooling
Highest Qualification Excessive Faculty Diploma
Excessive Faculty Native Excessive Faculty
Faculty Not Enrolled
College Not Attended
Profiles YouTube, Instagram

Did You Know?

  • Todd Tucker Wikipedia: His Wikipedia doesn’t exist however he’s lively on Instagram with greater than 1.2 million followers.
  • He additionally has a YouTube account with greater than 26 thousand subscribers.


#Todd #Tucker #Age #Net #Price #Peak #Bio #Daughter #Mother #Wiki

Leave a Reply