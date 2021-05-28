Todd Tucker – Age, Net Worth, Height, Bio, Daughter, Mom, Wiki

Todd Tucker – Age, Net Price, Peak, Bio, Daughter, Mother, Wiki
Todd Tucker is a multi-proficient persona from Georgia. Discover Todd Tucker Age, Net Price, Peak, Bio, Daughter, Mother, Wiki, Birthday, Girlfriend, & extra.
Todd Tucker, identified largely as Kandi Burruss’s husband, is a actuality star and an actor. He has additionally operated as a line manufacturing supervisor for various TV applications and documentaries. He’s well-known for working within the collection named ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’.
Todd Tucker Age and extra
Todd Tucker (born August 4, 1973) is 47 years previous as of 2021. His zodiac signal is Leo as his birthday falls yearly on August 4.
Biography: Household, Schooling
Todd Tucker was born in Atlanta, Georgia of the USA in a good household. Not a lot is apprehended about his childhood and schooling, although his mom’s identify is Sharon Tucker and the identify of his father continues to be not made public. His mom handed away in December of 2014, reason for demise believed to be a stroke.
Nonetheless, the demise of his mom has made him extra robust, as a result of he used to see his mom as a detailed good friend and misses her very a lot. He has a complete of three kids updated. His son Ace Wells Tucker and his daughter Blaze Tucker are presently dwelling with him, and he additionally has a daughter Kaela Tucker from his earlier marriage, whom he helps very a lot.
Todd Tucker Net Price
The online price of Todd Tucker is $1 million as of 2021. Tucker’s main supply of revenue is his job as a manufacturing supervisor. He has additionally labored as a director in some motion pictures and labored on varied widespread TV exhibits.
|Net Price in 2021
|$1 million
|Annual Earnings
|$83 thousand
|Belongings
|Will Replace
Profession Data
Todd Tucker has labored a manufacturing supervisor on season 25 of Oprah Behind The Scenes, which hyped his recognition as a proficient persona. After marrying Kandi Burruss and showing within the present ‘ The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’, he was identified all around the world. Todd has additionally directed the 2011 film ‘Monster Mutt’, which was his first strive on film course. Tucker as a line producer has additionally labored on initiatives like ‘106 & Park High 10 stay’, ‘The Reality with Jeff Johnson’, ‘Coronary heart of the Metropolis’, and ‘Hip Hop vs. America 2: the place did the love go’.
Todd Tucker was nominated for ‘Fangoria Chainsaw Award’ and has completed TV collection appearances on the collection like The Dr. Oz Present, The Actual, and Steve Harvey.
Peak and Weight
Todd Tucker stands 5 ft 7 inches tall and weighs round 72 kg. He’s of African-American ethnicity and has a robust construct. Todd is a faithful Christian and has a elegant persona, for which he’s liked by his colleagues.
No Girlfriend
Todd Tucker has no girlfriend and is fortunately married since 2014. He additionally has not revealed his previous relationship.
Married to Kandi Burruss
Todd Tucker is married to Kandi Burruss and already has two children along with her. He was married on 4th of April, 2014, and is a beloved father and a husband.
Fast Bio and Wiki
|Fundamental Data
|Full Actual Title
|Todd Tucker
|Date of Start
|August 4, 1973
|Age
|47 years previous
|Birthday
|August 4
|Nick Title
|Todd
|Household Title
|Tucker
|Start Place
|Georgia, United States
|Present Residence
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Gender
|Male
|Occupation
|Actor, Actuality Star
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Faith
|Christianity
|Solar Signal
|Leo
|Awards
|Underneath Overview
|Bodily Stats
|Peak in Ft
|5 ft and seven inches
|Weight in Kg
|72 kg
|Peak in Meter
|1.7 m
|Weight in Lbs
|158 lbs
|Measurement
|Unavailable
|Hair Shade
|Black
|Eye Shade
|Black
|Shoe Dimension (US)
|8.5
|Tattoo
|None
|Household
|Father
|Not Talked about
|Mom
|Not Divulged
|Brother(s)
|No Data
|Sister(s)
|No Sister
|Grandfather
|Not Offered
|Grandmother
|Title Not Made Public
|Private Life
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Girlfriend
|Already Married
|Spouse
|Kandi Burruss
|Son(s)
|Ace Wells Tucker
|Daughter(s)
|Blaze Tucker
|Schooling
|Highest Qualification
|Excessive Faculty Diploma
|Excessive Faculty
|Native Excessive Faculty
|Faculty
|Not Enrolled
|College
|Not Attended
|Profiles
|YouTube, Instagram
Did You Know?
- Todd Tucker Wikipedia: His Wikipedia doesn’t exist however he’s lively on Instagram with greater than 1.2 million followers.
- He additionally has a YouTube account with greater than 26 thousand subscribers.
